The Global Heat Gun Market to Reach Revenues of Over $1.4 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Heat Gun Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The growing culture of DIY, across both developed and developing economies is expected to generate demand for DIY tools, including heat guns, contributing to the growth for heat guns. The exponential growth of industries such as automobile, electronics, and construction will fuel the growth of industrial heat gun market, contributing absolute growth of $158 million during the forecast period. The rising environmental concerns and increasing prices of natural gas, would result in the declining sales of gas-powered equipment. The market share of gas-powered heat gun is expected to decline during the forecast period Heat gun market is dominated by the APAC region, with China accounting for over 14% of the market share. Over the years, the average price of the product has been declining owing to the maturing heat gun technology and lowering price of raw materials.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, application, power type, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 22 vendors are offered in the report.

Get your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/heat-gun-market

Heat Gun Market – Segmentation

In 2018, the variable temperature heat guns dominated the market, generating approximately 50% of the revenue.

The growing need to reduce carbon emissions and increasing preference for battery-powered over fuel-powered devices are expected to fuel the growth of the mechanical guns over gas devices.

The increasing application for renovation and remodeling such as removal or glue-on coverings, building materials, removing wallpapers and various other surfaces is a major driver for the growth of the commercial heat gun market.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

Variable Temperature

Dual Temperature

Market Segmentation by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Power Type

Electric

Gas

Heat Gun Market – Dynamics

The growth of PVC or TPO roofing is expected to drive the market for heat guns. With the growth of the construction industry, rapid urbanization, and technological innovation, the single-ply roofing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global single-ply roofing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, thus generating a high demand for heat guns in the roofing industry.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Demand for Eco-friendly Paint Removal Methods

Rising Use of Heat Guns in Medical Industry

Growing DIY Culture

Rise in Product Innovations

Heat Gun Market – Geography

Globally, the APAC region is the highest revenue generator. The region hosts several industries, which includes manufacturing, automobiles, and electrical, which find the increased use of heat gun device. The comparatively safe and simpler operating procedure than other heavy instruments in the residential or household usage is generating widespread demand for heat guns in the North American market. The UK, Germany, and France are the major markets in the European region. Finland and Poland are expected to be promising markets due to the increasing purchasing and increased industrial growth. The increasing infrastructural development in countries such as Peru, Chile, and Colombia, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the heat gun market during the forecast period.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/heat-gun-market

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



UK



France

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE

North America

Canada



US

Vendors Profiled in the Market are:

Aikou

Apex Tool group

Bosch

Dongcheng Tools

Enertwist

Galaxia Tech

Genesis

Hitachi-Koki

Makita Corp.

Master Appliance Corp.

Mowis

Poniie

Rexbeti

Seekone

SparkFun Electronics

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker TackLife

Teccpo

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

The Steinel Company

Wagner Group

Zhejiang Prulde Electric Appliance Co. Ltd

Explore our consumer goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence