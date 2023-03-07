The Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market is forecast to grow by $626.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Heat Shrink Tubing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the heat shrink tubing market and is forecast to grow by $626.94 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the heat shrink tubing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of bio-based heat shrink tubing, the growing use of heat-shrink tubes in the power-generating industry, and the growing role of government in the support and expansion of transmission and distribution systems.

The heat shrink tubing market is segmented as below:

By Type

OEMs

Aftermarket

By End-user

Utilities

Automotive

Food and beverage

Chemical

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advantages of polyolefin shrink films as one of the prime reasons driving the heat shrink tubing market growth during the next few years. Also, rising government regulations on the emission of toxic gases and growing technological advancement in wire harnessing and production with advanced infrastructure technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the heat shrink tubing market covers the following areas:

Heat shrink tubing market sizing

Heat shrink tubing market forecast

Heat shrink tubing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heat shrink tubing market vendors that include 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Alpha Wire Inc., ARTILABO International sprl, GREMCO GmbH, Gremtek SAS, HellermannTyton GmbH, Molex LLC, Nexans SA, Panduit Corp., Pexco LLC, Prysmian Spa, Shawcor Ltd., Shrink Sleeve Ltd., Taiwan Yun Lin Electronic Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Techflex Inc., Zeus Co. Inc., Jiangsu Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material Co. Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Also, the heat shrink tubing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

