The global heating fabrics market accounted for $584.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2025

Market Report Coverage - Heating Fabrics



Market Segmentation



• Woven and Knitted

• Non-woven



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S. and Rest of North America

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan, India, Australia, and Rest-of-APAC

• U.K.

• China

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Smart Fabric Heating Boosts Greenhouse Efficiency

• Carbon-Fiber Based Heating Fabrics

• Emerging Applications of Heating Fabrics

• Specialty Application Oriented Companies



Market Challenges



• High Production Cost

• Limited Heating Capabilities

• Lack of Regulations and Exhaustive Standards



Market Opportunities



• Lucrative Targets for Investment in Military Products

• Targeting North American Market

• Increasing R&D in Smart Fabrics Market

• Growing Number of Large-Scale Manufacturing Companies



Key Companies Profiled



SEFAR AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LiTex Textile & Technology Co., Ltd., Heraeus Holdings GmbH, Gustav Gerster GmbH & Co. KG, Insul.Tecno Group S.r.l. Gentherm, Inc., TIBTECH Innovations, BGF Industries, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., N.V. Bekaert S.A., 3M, Kolon Glotech, Inc., Nano Stitch and Clothing+ (Jabil Circuit, Inc.).



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How much revenue was generated by the global heating fabrics market in 2019, and how much revenue is expected to be generated by the market by 2025?

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global heating fabrics market?



• How is the global heating fabrics market expected to grow during the forecast period, based on segments such as:

o Woven and Knitted

o Non-woven

o Region, including North America, Europe, U.K., China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, Rest-of-the-World

• What are the key development strategies implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for heating fabrics?

• Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global heating fabrics market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?



Market Overview



The growth in the global heating fabrics market is mainly attributed to the increased demand for woven and non-woven heating fabric products in multiple application areas such as medical, commercial, and military.Additionally, the incorporation of battery in heating fabrics makes them convenient to use in the places where electricity is not available.



Moreover, the miniaturization of electronics has also resulted in increased applications of heating fabrics.



The integration of electronics with textiles has resulted in the increased number of innovations such as smart fabrics, heated seat covers, heated floor mats, heated wearables, and other innovative technologies. The increasing emphasis on advanced and innovative technologies in heating fabrics is creating several opportunities for OEMs to expand their revenue stream and product portfolios.



The global heating fabrics market accounted for $584.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of applications for heating fabrics, increasing adoption and awareness rates, and heavy investments made in the research and development of heating fabrics and its development. In addition, governments are coming up with policies and laws to encourage the adoption of heating fabrics, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



COVID-19 has hit the heating fabrics industry hard in terms of raw material availability, transportation, and maintaining a smooth supply-demand. The unavailability of sufficient microelectronics has created an imbalance in supply for medium-scale manufacturers as well as small-scale and medium-scale end users.



Competitive Landscape



Earlier, the applications of heating fabrics were limited to heating textiles and military, but with the miniaturization of electronics, the capabilities of the heating fabrics have been increasing. The heating fabrics manufactured currently can withstand significantly higher temperatures compared to their predecessors from over three to four years (2021-2024).



Continuous product expansions (launches and enhancements) and signing of partnerships and collaborations are some of the business strategies executed in the heating fabrics market. Several companies, including SEFAR AG, 3M, Gentherm, Inc., TIBTECH Innovations, BGF Industries, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Nano Stitch have been involved in product launches and enhancements. 3M and SEFAR AG are continuously working on expanding their product portfolios.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Rest-of-North America

• Europe

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia Pacific & Japan

• India

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest-of Asia Pacific & Japan

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

• SOUTH AMERICA



