Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market: About this market

This hedgehog pathway inhibitors market analysis considers sales from both basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (AML) products. Our analysis also considers the sales of hedgehog pathway inhibitors in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the BCC segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing geriatric population and high prevalence of BBC will play a significant role in the BCC segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hedgehog pathway inhibitors market report looks at factors such as high-risk factors for BCC and AML, growth of geriatric population, and increasing awareness about BCC and AML. However, availability of substitutes, clinical trial failures, and drug resistance may hamper the growth of the hedgehog pathway inhibitors industry over the forecast period.



Global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market: Overview

Increasing awareness about BCC and AML

The abnormal regulation of the Hedgehog pathway is largely linked to the development of cancer types such as BCC and AML. Several governmental and private nonprofit organizations are conducting programs to increase the awareness of the diagnosis and symptoms of BCC and AML , as well as the available treatment options. For instance, the Skin Cancer Foundation focuses on providing preventive care and support to patients. The primary focus of this awareness program is to educate people and spread awareness about the symptoms of various types of skin cancer, including BCC. Similarly, CancerCare campaign focuses on AML. This increasing awareness will lead to the expansion of the global hedgehog pathway inhibitors market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Development of repurposed formulations

Several companies are developing repurposed drug formulations to overcome the challenges associated with clinical development. It is an affordable and safe treatment approach to reuse the available approved non-cancer drugs as new anti-cancer treatments. For instance, HedgePath Pharmaceuticals Inc. in collaboration with Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. developed a repurposed formulation, named SUBA Itraconazole. It is a drug approved by the US FDA to treat fungal infections, has been repurposed as a drug to improve the bioavailability of poorly soluble approved drugs . As the SUBA technology offers benefits such as reduced intra-patient/inter-patient viability, and reduced side effects, the sales of hedgehog pathway inhibitors will increase subsequently. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global hedgehog pathway inhibitors market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading hedgehog pathway inhibitors manufacturers, that include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc., MAX BioPharma Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., PellePharm Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Also, the hedgehog pathway inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



