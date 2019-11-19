NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Helicopter Blades Market: About this market

This helicopter blades market analysis considers sales from main rotor blades and tail rotor blades products. Our study also finds the sales of helicopter blades in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the main rotor blades segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the same share of lift and balancing the rotorcraft will play a significant role in the main rotor blades segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global helicopter blades market report looks at factors such as use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades, increase in adoption of helicopters in multiple applications, and introduction of new and modernized helicopters. However, failure of helicopter blade system, challenges associated with NDT of fiber composite blade materials, and reduction in deployment due to helicopter crashes may hamper the growth of the helicopter blades industry over the forecast period.

Global Helicopter Blades Market: Overview

Use of advanced composite materials in helicopter blades

Helicopter blade manufacturers are increasing the use of composite materials to obtain desirable properties in specific directions and areas. The use of composite materials increases the durability and reliability of helicopter blades. Moreover, the use of composite materials significantly reduces noise and vibration levels in rotorcraft blades, which is crucial during flight. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global helicopter blades market at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period.

Development of swashplateless helicopter blade pitch control system

The blade pitch control system of a helicopter forms a complex arrangement involving the transmission control units in the non-rotating frame and the blades in the rotating frame of a swashplate. To reduce noise and vibration and improve passenger comfort, vendors are currently working toward developing swashplateless helicopters. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global helicopter blades market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading helicopter blades manufacturers, that include Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC.

Also, the helicopter blades market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



