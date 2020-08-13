NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global helicopters market is projected to grow from USD 21.3 billion in 2020 to USD 36.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The development of next-generation helicopters is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increased automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors expected to lead to the growth of the helicopters market in the near future.

The helicopter market includes major players Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US) and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect helicopter production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

Twin engine helicopter is the fastest-growing segment of the helicopter market, by number of engine.The growth of this segment can be attributed due to its high reliability and high power capability.



The most important advantage of twin engine helicopter it serves as a back up engine in failure. For instance, if there was engine trouble with one engine in a twin engine helicopter, the second engine is there to ensure the flight continues to go smoothly.

By application, the offshore helicopters of the civil & commercial segment are expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the rise in offshore activities and demand from offshore rigs.The number of global offshore rigs has experienced steady growth over the last few years and is expected to see a further rise during the forecast period.



This growth in offshore activities is expected to drive the demand for offshore helicopters.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the helicopter market.

The helicopters aftermarket has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.



In terms of helicopters fleet size, Asia Pacific is ranked third after North America and Europe.Asia Pacific is considered a lucrative market for domestic and regional helicopters aftermarket players.



The aging fleet, increased military spending, and rise in demand for helicopters from developing countries have propelled the growth of the helicopters aftermarket in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation & technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the helicopters market.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 20%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others 60%

•?By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 50%, and RoW: 10%



The helicopters market comprises major players such as Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopters (US), The Boeing Company (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Sirkorsky-Lockheed Martin (US), Russian Helicopters (Russia), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the helicopters market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The study covers the helicopters market and aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as point of sale, OEM by type, OEM by application, OEM by number of engine, OEM by component & system, aftermarket by component & system, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall helicopters market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



