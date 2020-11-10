The Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market is expected to grow by $ 524.00 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hepatitis B Vaccines Market 2020-2024

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of hepatitis B globally, rising initiatives to increase awareness about hepatitis B, and increasing funding for the development of vaccines. In addition, the high prevalence of hepatitis B globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hepatitis B vaccines market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographical landscapes.



The hepatitis b vaccines market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Adult

• Pediatric



By Type

• Mono Vaccines

• Combination Vaccines



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising awareness of immunization in low- and middle-income countries as one of the prime reasons driving the hepatitis B vaccine market growth during the next few years. Also, new technological advancements and a strong pipeline will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hepatitis b vaccines market covers the following areas:

• Hepatitis b vaccines market sizing

• Hepatitis b vaccines market forecast

• Hepatitis b vaccines market industry analysis



