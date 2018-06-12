LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Size, Share, And Trend Analysis By Disease Type (Hepatitis A, B, C) By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global hepatitis therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Few factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period include rising number of hepatitis infected population, growing consumption of alcohol & drugs, and improving accessibility to hepatitis drugs.



Based on the duration for which the patient suffers, viral hepatitis is generally categorized into two types.If the condition lasts for less than six months, then it is classified as acute, when the condition persists for more than six months, then it is a case of chronic hepatitis.



People with HIV infection & HCV-infected sexual partners, recipients of infected blood, patients who inject drugs & use intranasal drugs, and population groups who live in unhygienic conditions are at high risk of hepatitis.



Based on the estimates of WHO, approximately 400 million people are infected with at least one form of hepatitis globally and annually nearly 1.4 people die due to the condition. In order to prevent hepatitis, few government and private agencies are actively involved in the vaccination drive to prevent hepatitis. As compared to hepatitis A and B, HCV leads to more serious complications. According to the estimates of WHO, globally annually 150 million are impacted by hepatitis C infection. Moreover, majority of HCV infected patients develop liver cancer or liver cirrhosis and nearly 700,000 people die due to hepatitis C infection & associated conditions.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

• Owing to high prevalence of target disease with subsequently surge in treatment rate HCV, thus hepatitis C therapeutics held the majority market share in 2016

• In 2016, North American region accounted for majority of revenue share of 42.9% owing to high patient awareness levels and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure

• However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the maximum growth with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure

• Key players include Gilead, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AbbVie Inc.



