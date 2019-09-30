NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Herbal cosmetics are chemical-free products and are formulated using aqueous extracts from plant roots, flowers, leaves, and herbs such as turmeric and aloe vera. This herbal cosmetics market analysis considers sales from skincare, haircare, and body care products. Our analysis also considers the sales of herbal cosmetics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the skincare segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing consumer awareness about the adverse effects of chemical skincare products will play a significant role in the skincare segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global herbal cosmetics market report looks at factors such as the growing demand for herbal cosmetics, expansion of organized retailing, and influence through social media and blogging. However, the availability of counterfeit products, availability of substitute products, and growing importance of clinical treatments may hamper the growth of the herbal cosmetics industry over the forecast period.



In a bid to increase sales volume and revenue, vendors are continuously focusing on strengthening their distribution networks in the organized retail sector. Organized retail distribution channels are one of the most effective modes of distribution as they allow consumers to touch and feel the products before purchasing. Also, most prominent vendors offer a wide assortment of products through specialty stores, including herbal cosmetics. Moreover, brands are conducting cosmetic trails and offering discounts at shopping centers to influence the purchase decision of customers. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global herbal cosmetics market at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Currently, personalized home salon service is an emerging trend in various countries in APAC and other regions. Furthermore, the number of application-based makeup service providers that offer at-home makeup services has grown significantly. Mobile applications enable consumers to order makeup services and meet the makeup artists at the address of their choice. For instance, Housejoy is a personal service provider in India that provides home salon services, including makeup and spa services. The company offers several grooming and pampering services and one of them includes SeaSoul body spa in which the professionals use herbal products.? The growing popularity of these services is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global herbal cosmetics market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading herbal cosmetics manufacturers, that include APCOS NATURALS Pvt. Ltd., Arbonne International LLC, Emami Ltd., L'Oréal SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Three-N-Products Pvt. Ltd., and Weleda AG.



Also, the herbal cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



