NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hernia Repair Devices & Consumables Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period. A Hernia is a growth of an organ or tissue through an abnormal opening, where the organ protrudes through the wall of a tissue or a muscle. The organs that bulge are usually abdominal fatty tissues or intestinal portions and are likely to be present in a thin membrane that lines the inside cavity. The common types of abdominal wall hernias include an inguinal hernia, femoral hernia, Umbilical hernia, Incisional hernia, Spigelian hernia, Obturator hernia, Epigastric hernia, Hiatal hernia, and diaphragmatic hernia. Hernia symptoms are observed while conducting certain activities such as resting, running or walking. Growing prevalence of hernia, especially inguinal hernia, rapid adoption of tension-free repair procedures, technological advancement such as robotic surgeries are the factors that drive the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400421



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Fixation Devices and Consumables (Mesh). Fixation Device is further sub segmented into Tack and Other Fixation Devices. Tack type is bifurcated into Absorbable Tack and Non-absorbable Tack. Consumable (Mesh) type segment is further sub segmented into Biological Material Mesh and Synthetic Material Mesh. Synthetic Material Mesh Type is bifurcated into Absorbable Mesh and Non-Absorbable Mesh. Based on Surgery Type, the market is segmented into Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery and Laparoscopic Surgery. Based on Hernia type, the market is segmented into Inguinal Hernia, Incisional Hernia, Umbilical Hernia, Femoral Hernia and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B Braun Melsungen, Baxter Inc., Medtronic Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Becton, Dickinson And Company, Cook Medical Inc., Allergan, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. and Herniamesh S. R. L.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400421



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

