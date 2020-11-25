The Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market is expected to grow by $ 237.86 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the hexagonal boron nitride market and it is poised to grow by $ 237.86 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on hexagonal boron nitride market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the abundance of boron minerals, , and chemically inert and non-toxic nature of hexagonal boron nitride. In addition, abundance of boron minerals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hexagonal boron nitride market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The hexagonal boron nitride market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Electronics

• Metallurgy

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand from electronics and metallurgy industries as one of the prime reasons driving the hexagonal boron nitride market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hexagonal boron nitride market covers the following areas:

• Hexagonal boron nitride market sizing

• Hexagonal boron nitride market forecast

• Hexagonal boron nitride market industry analysis



