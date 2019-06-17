NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Interconnect, Capacitor, Gates), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5785366/?utm_source=PRN



The global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market size is projected to reach USD 789.8 million by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. The trend of miniaturization of semiconductor and electronic devices and the need for enhancing their performance are expected to drive the market.



Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) is the subclass of the Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) process, which is used to manufacture thin films.The ALD method is used for depositing multi-component thin films by co-injecting precursors, such as Hf and Si, for forming a single layer, homogenous film used in several applications, such as self-aligned patterning, 3D NAND, and FinFET.



The ALD process has the ability to create metal, as well as dielectric, films based on the precursor requi5krements.



Insulator materials with high dielectric constant (k) play a vital role in modern semiconductor devices and are used for insulating gates from channels in transistors and decoupling filter capacitor to protect microcircuits from unwanted noise.They are also used in the capacitors that store memory bits in DRAM.



Moreover, high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors play a critical role in Very-Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) technology and in the scaling of semiconductor devices to 10 nm and beyond nodes. High-k insulators are required to maintain the capacitance of smaller semiconductor devices.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The global high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors market was valued at USD 456.5 million in 2018 and is estimated register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025

• The interconnect segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to reach over USD 394.9 million by 2025

• Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to high demand for high-k and ALD/CVD metal precursors and rapid growth of electronics industry in China, India, and many South East Asian countries

• Some of the key companies in the market include Air Liquide; Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.; Praxair; Merck KGaAS; AFC Hitech; and Dow Chemical Company



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5785366/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

