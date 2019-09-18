NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market size is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The concept of high-performance in ceramic coating relates to a multitude of somewhat highly specialized ceramic materials. These materials show a distinctive spectrum of mechanical, electrical, thermal and biological/chemical properties. High-performance ceramics are always used in circumstances where other materials, such as plastic or metal, cannot resist the exceptionally heavy loads. A ceramic coating is a sort of finished appearance of a vehicle's exterior. It is a hand-applied liquid polymer. The coating is something that binds a vehicle's original paint at a chemical level to create a safety layer. This level of safety is not as complete as a protective film for paints. In brief, a ceramic coating is just another option for something like a premium wax. Such coatings can either be permanent or semi-permanent, implying that they don't need as many applications as wax does.



Rapid development in the automotive industry across emerging countries like India and China is the main factor driving growth in the industry for high-performance ceramic coatings. Moreover, there is a substantial expansion in the commercial aviation and aerospace & defense sectors, which is anticipated to fuel business development. The projected increase in demand for environmentally acceptable surface treatments will offer higher prospects for further expansion of the nano-ceramics market.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Oxide Coatings, Nitride Coatings and Carbide Coatings. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition and Other Technologies. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, General Industrial Tools & Machinery, Healthcare and Other Industries. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Saint-Gobain Group, Aremco Products, Inc., Keronite Group Limited, APS Materials, Inc., Bodycote PLC, A&A Coatings, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Swain Tech Coatings, Inc., Zircotec Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Oxide Coatings



• Nitride Coatings and



• Carbide Coatings



By Technology



• Thermal Spray



• Physical Vapor Deposition



• Chemical Vapor Deposition and



• Other Technologies



By End User



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Saint-Gobain Group



• Aremco Products, Inc.



• Keronite Group Limited



• APS Materials, Inc.



• Bodycote PLC



• A&A Coatings



• Kurt J. Lesker Company



• Swain Tech Coatings, Inc.



• Zircotec Ltd.



• PPG Industries, Inc.



