The global high-performance electric motorcycle market at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period

Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market: About this market

This high-performance electric motorcycle market analysis considers sales from both street and off-road types. Our study also finds the sales of high-performance electric motorcycle in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the street segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness of the benefits of using electric motorcycles that are equipped with Li-ion batteries and declining cost of Li-ion batteries will play a significant role in the street segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global high-performance electric motorcycle market report looks at factors such as declining prices of Li-ion batteries, technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles, and growing government support for the adoption of electric vehicles. However, the high cost of high-performance electric motorcycles, lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for electric vehicles, and demand for EV batteries with long-range, fast-changing and long-lifespan capabilities may hamper the growth of the high-performance electric motorcycle industry over the forecast period.



Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market: Overview

Technological advances in the high-performance electric motorcycle

Electric motorcycles market has been witnessing a rapid adoption of advanced technologies in vehicle control units, instrument clusters, and other significant features. In addition, modern motorcycles are being equipped with an electrical anti-lock braking system (eABS) to limit the maximum regenerative torque in cases of slippery roads. This has encouraged several well-established motorcycle manufacturers to enter the high-performance electric motorcycles market to offer high product differentiation and gain a competitive edge over the other counterparts in the market. Thus, the technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles will lead to the expansion of the global high-performance electric motorcycle market at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period.

Development of hubless electric motorcycles

Electric motorcycles are often manufactured with either mid-drive motors or in-wheel drive motors. In-wheel motors offer several advantages over mid-drive motors. However, they are not efficient enough to provide the same power and speed as mid-drive motors. As a result, to obtain high-performance with minimal power loss, electric motorcycle manufacturers are launching a new design wherein the motor is on the wheel rim, eliminating the hub from the wheel. Furthermore, the electric motor is integrated into the fairly large frame of the rim, allowing high power generation. The power generated is further transferred through electric cables housed near the rear wheel rim. Thus, this growing trend of integrating in-wheel motors in hub less electric motorcycles will drive the global high-performance electric motorcycle market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global high-performance electric motorcycle market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high-performance electric motorcycle manufacturers, that include Bell Custom Cycles, Energica Motor Co. Spa, Evoke Electric Motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Inc., KWANG YANG MOTOR Co. Ltd., Lightning Motors Corp., Sarolea Manx Ltd., SONGUO MOTORS Co. Ltd., TACITA Srl, and Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Also, the high-performance electric motorcycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



