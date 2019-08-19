NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in high performance glass fiber market to 2024 by end use application (transportation, construction, aerospace and defense, wind energy, and others), by product type (S-glass, R-glass and T-glass), and by product form (roving, chopped and yarn)

The future of the high performance glass fiber market looks attractive with opportunities in aerospace & defense, pressure vessels, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, civil engineering, automotive, wind energy, and marine industry. The global high performance glass fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing aircraft deliveries.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the high performance glass fiber industry, includes penetration of low dielectric glass fiber in high performance PCB.



The study includes the high performance glass fiber market size and forecast for the high performance glass fiber market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, product type, and product form as follows:



High Performance Glass Fiber Market by End Use Industry ($ Million and Million Pounds shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024):

Aerospace & Defense Wind Energy Automotive Pressure Vessels Civil Engineering Marine E&E Sporting Goods Others



High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Type ($ Million and Million Pounds shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024):

S-Glass R-Glass T-Glass Others



High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Product Form ($ Million and Million Pounds shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024):

Roving Yarn Chopped



High Performance Glass Fiber Market by Region ($ Million and Million Pounds shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024):

North America Europe Asia Pacific ROW

Some of the high performance glass fiber companies profiled in this report include AGY Holdings, Owens corning, 3B Fiberglass, Vetrotex, CPIC Fiberglass, and Nittobo and others.



The analyst forecasts that S-glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high tensile strength, tensile modulus, and high chemical & heat resistance compared to E/ECR glass fiber.



Within this market, aerospace and defense will remain the largest market by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in aircraft deliveries and increasing demand for lightweight materials.



North America will remain the largest region by value and volume due to growth in aircraft deliveries, increasing length of wind blades, and automotive production. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.



Some of the features of "High Performance Glass Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global high performance glass fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Pounds) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global high performance glass fiber market size by various applications such as end use industry, product type, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global high performance glass fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of high performance glass fiber in the global high performance glass fiber market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of high performance glass fiber in the global high performance glass fiber market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, growth opportunities for the high performance glass fiber market by end use application (transportation, construction, aerospace and defense, wind energy, and others), by product type (S-glass, R-glass and T-glass), and by product form (roving, chopped and yarn)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the high performance glass fiber market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the high performance glass fiber market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this high performance glass fiber market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the high performance glass fiber market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the high performance glass fiber market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in this high performance glass fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this high performance glass fiber area and to what extent do they pose a threat for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this high performance glass fiber market?

