The global high performance plastics market size is projected to reach USD 35.27 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2026. This growth is attributed to the rise in demand for manufacturing interior and exterior components in the automotive and aerospace industries due to superior mechanical properties, chemical resistance, and high heat stability of high performance plastics. However, high manufacturing cost of the high performance plastics is the restraining factor for this market.



Aromatic ketone polymer is the fastest-growing type segment of the high performance plastics market

Aromatic ketone polymer is the fastest-growing segment, both in terms of volume & value in the high performance plastics market.They possess the outstanding thermal stability, mechanical properties, and chemical resistance.



These properties make them suitable for a wide range of applications such as fuel systems, induction systems, coolant systems, engine components, powertrain, brake systems, pumps and valves, shaft seals, sockets, biotechnology, surgical equipment, and transmission components manufacturing.



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for high performance plastics "

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for high performance plastics, in terms of value and volume.High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, rise in applications of high performance plastics across medical, transportation, and electronics industries are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market.



Countries such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan, which are major hubs for the production of electronic components are expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below.

• By Company Type - Tier 1 - 33%, Tier 2 – 60%, and Others - 7%

• By Designation - C level - 56%, Director level - 33%, and Others - 11%

• By Region - North America - 13%, Europe - 47%, Asia-Pacific - 20%, the Middle East & Africa - 13%, and South America - 7%



The key companies profiled in this market research report are BASF SE (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Arkema SA (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), SABIC (Saudi Arabia) , Victrex Plc (U.K.), and others.



