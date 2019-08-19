NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in high temperature composite resin market to 2024 by end use industry (aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, electrical/electronics, and others), resin (epoxy, vinyl ester, phenolic, BMI, cyanate ester, PEEK, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803904/?utm_source=PRN





The global high temperature composite resin market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace & defense, pipe & tank and electrical & electronics industries. The global high temperature composite resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high temperature resistance composites and standardization of materials to withstand certain temperature performance.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the high temperature composite resin industry, include development of resin system with low volatile organic compound (VOC) and increasing focus on thermoplastic resins.



High Temperature Composite Resin market by end use



High Temperature Composite Resin market



High Temperature Composite Resin manufacturers



The study includes the high temperature composite resin market size and forecast for the global high temperature composite resin market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, resin, and region, as follows:



High Temperature Composite Resin Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Pipe & Tank Aerospace & Defense Electrical & Electronics Others



High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Resin [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Epoxy Vinyl Ester Phenolic Bismaleimide (BMI) Cyanate Ester Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Others



High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Some of the temperature resin for composites companies profiled in this report include Hexion, Huntsman, Victrex, Solvay, and Olin and others.



The analyst forecasts that epoxy resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to its wide application area in aerospace & defense and pipe and tank. PEEK resin is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in thermoplastic composites.



Within the high temperature composite resin market, pipe & tank will remain the largest end use industry. Others segment (which includes transportation, industrial) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for high performance and heat resistance materials.



North America will remain the largest region due to the strong demand form pipe and tank and aerospace/defense industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing production rate of advanced aircraft models with higher composite content and expected demand for high heat resistance materials.



Some of the features of "High Temperature Composite Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global temperature composite resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global high temperature composite resin market size by various applications such as end use industry, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global high performance glass fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of high temperature composite resin in the global high temperature composite resin market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of high temperature composite resin in the global temperature composite resin market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global high temperature composites resin market by end use industry (aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, electrical/electronics, and others), resin (epoxy, vinyl ester, phenolic, BMI, cyanate ester, PEEK, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this high temperature composites resin market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this high temperature composites resin market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this high temperature composites resin market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the high temperature composites resin market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the high temperature composites resin market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this high temperature composites resin market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this high temperature composites resin market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this high temperature composites resin market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803904/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

