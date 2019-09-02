The global high temperatures' cables market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global High Temperature Cables Market: About this market

This high temperatures cables market analysis considers sales from energy, transport, industrial, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of high temperatures cables in APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the energy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing power generation capacity and T&D networks because of the increasing global energy demand will play a significant role in the energy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global high temperatures cables market report looks at factors such as improvements in railway infrastructure, growing demand for high temperature cables from the aviation industry, and rising global energy demand. However, increase in raw material prices, slowdown in Chinese economy, and restrictions on using blast furnaces may hamper the growth of the high temperatures cables industry over the forecast period.







Global High Temperature Cables Market: Overview

Rising global energy demand

There is a rapid growth is global energy demand due to the robust economic growth. The global electricity demand is expected to grow two-fold when compared with global energy demand. Additionally, the demand for energy services, such as air conditioning, is expected to rise, particularly in households, in tandem with the growing income levels. The adoption of electric motor systems in industries is boosting the growth in energy demand from the industrial sector. Hence, with the increase in energy demand, the number of power plants and transmission lines have increased significantly and will continue to rise. The power plants, including both fossil fuel-based and renewable-based, require high temperature cables for applications, such as feeding the electricity generated to the grid. This will lead to the expansion of the global high temperatures' cables market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Rise in HVDC installations

The major application of HVDC includes connecting remote generation, interconnecting grids, offshore wind connections, city center infeed, connecting remote loads and overhead transmission lines. HVDC uses high temperature cables that are made up of both standard sheets of steel or aluminum conductors and high temperature superconductor materials. Due to the high level of temperature resistance, these cables offer high current carrying capacity. Owing to their superior performance, HVDC's adoption is increasing. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global high temperatures cables market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high temperatures cables manufacturers. These vendors include Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL GmbH, Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd., Lapp Holding AG, Leoni AG, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd.

Also, the high temperatures cables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



