The global high throughput screening market size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 30.91 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of faster and accurate technology by pharmaceutical companies to introduce newer molecules in the market is anticipated to provide a significant push to the market.



High throughput screening is used for testing of molecules in development phase on various grounds such as chemical, pharmaceutical, and genetic reactions. These screenings help in drug design and development based on real time results and near natural conditions that mimic natural reactions between the molecule and the body.



Moreover, this method can be fully automated using required hardware and software capable of handling a fully automated process along with data storage units that store and process considerable amount of data in short span of time.



As of 2016, approximately 55.0% of high throughput screening tests are carried out based on the cell based assays. Cell based assays are used majorly owing to the results that can be obtained at cellular levels along with pathways and mechanism.



These assays range from cytotoxic tests, including apoptosis, to cell metabolic assays.One more major technology implantation is the introduction of 3D – cell culture, which can help mimic natural conditions that give more accurate results and reactions to tests carried on.



This trend is estimated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

• The market is driven by increasing competition between pharmaceutical companies to introduce novel molecules

• Emerging 3D cell culture technology that provides better results in real time is set to boost the market

• North America emerged as the clear hotspot for the development and adoption of this technology and had a major share in the market

• Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America are set to witness considerable growth in demand over the forecast period driven by the need of newer molecules to cure various diseases

• Some of the key players in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc. and Tecan Group Ltd., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad laboratories, Hamilton Company, Axxam S.p.A., and Aurora Biomed.



