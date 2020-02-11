The Global Higher Education Market is expected to grow by USD 37.82 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Higher Education Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global higher education market and it is poised to grow by USD 37.82 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global higher education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of internationalization in the education sector. In addition, emergence of transitional education is anticipated to boost the growth of the global higher education market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global higher education market is segmented as below:



Product

Hardware

Software

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global higher education market growth

This study identifies emergence of transitional education as the prime reasons driving the global higher education market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global higher education market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global higher education market, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., Dell Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson plc and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





