The Global Home Care Ingredients Market to Reach $36.36 Billion by 2028, Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the home care ingredients market growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during 2022-2028.

Home Care Ingredients Market

Home Care Ingredients Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 36.36 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 25.50 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.09 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Ingredients, Surfactants, Preservatives, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics · Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers · Increasing Demand for Premiumization · Increasing Penetration of Digitalization · Profit Volatility in APAC · Phosphate-Free Formulations Gaining Momentum

Rising Demand for Premium Home Care Products Drives Innovation and Market Growth

The rising living standards, growing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and substantial investments by the government in urban real estate are contributing to the rapid growth of the home care ingredients market. In addition, growing awareness among consumers of the hygiene & cleanliness aspect on account of health issues is also supporting the market's growth. Home care industry sale in the North American region is expected to be steady, and people's increased personal expenditure and adoption of home care ingredients based on different home care products are some of the key regional market drivers.

Companies and new entrants are exploring opportunities to capitalize on the demand for premium fabric cleaners and hard surface cleaners. Manufacturers are developing innovative product offerings, investing in high-quality ingredients, and focusing on marketing strategies that emphasize the premium attributes of their products. The trend of premiumization in fabric cleaners and hard surface cleaners is likely to continue evolving as consumers seek novel and enriching experiences in their homecare products. For instance, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) focuses on scaling its premium packaged homecare products and introducing more health and wellness variants in its homecare ingredients portfolio.

Profit Volatility in APAC Across Home Care Ingredients Market

Revenue turnover margins have been high in APAC, mainly due to the high population, more specifically, the population that has been moving to urban areas over the last five years. Consumer goods and pharmaceutical industries have been the major demand generators in APAC. Incentives provided by the government and the lack of regulatory policy implementation systems in these emerging markets have also significantly contributed to revenue growth. However, profit margins of the homecare ingredients market in China and other significant markets in APAC, such as Japan, India, and Australia, have been steadily rising over the years due to the rise of commercial & residential sectors. Moreover, these emerging markets witnessed moderate M&A transactions compared with mature markets in Europe and North America. Hence, it will take longer to achieve steady margins. The fragmented nature of the market combined with non-advanced consumer goods manufacturing machinery used in the region also impacts the bottom line significantly.

Lower per capita combined with larger geographical areas also impacted the scaling-up process as it requires careful assessment to make it financially viable. China has a significant share in the overall homecare ingredients market and impacts the dynamics of the APAC market. The margins in China and other APAC markets are expected to increase as Gross metropolitan product (GMP) guidelines are strictly put in place. This will require the adoption of newer home care ingredients in the future.

Key Company Profiles

BASF

DOW

Cargill

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland

Evonik

Clariant

Arkema

Givaudan

Other Prominent Vendors

Angus Chemical Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Lonza

The Lubrizol Corporation

Solvay

Croda

Huntsman International

Univar Solutions

Ashland

Nouryon

Wacker Chemie

Innospec

Stepan

Corbion

Oxiteno

Galaxy Surfactants

Colonial Chemical

Alzo International

Aarti Surfactants

Market Segmentation

Ingredients

Surfactant

Preservatives

Polymers

Enzyme

Fragrance

Chelating Agents

Probiotic

Others

Surfactant

Anionic Surfactants

Amphoteric Surfactants

Nonionic Surfactants

Cationic Surfactants

Preservative

Methylisothiazolinone

Potassium Sorbate

Sorbic Acid

Chloromethylisothiazolinone

Benzisothiazolinone

Other Preservative

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

End-User

Laundry Care

Dish Care

Hard Surface Cleaners

Other End-User

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Poland

APAC

China



India



Indonesia



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence