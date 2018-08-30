LONDON, August 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Home Security Solutions Market is accounted for $11.54 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $59.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing incidence of crime rates, availability of remote monitoring, Design of efficient and sophisticated security systems and increasing count of smart phone and tablet users are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as large initial investment and cost of maintenance of the equipment along with lack of awareness regarding technological enhancements are the factors that are restricting the market growth.







The consumers are more worried these days about the security and safety of their properties and families due to rise in home intrusions and property related crimes across the world, which is creating a demand for home security solutions. Home security solutions are electronics security systems that are designed and used to living premises personal property, residential setups, monitor homes, and residents to protect them from crimes such as robberies, homicides, home intrusions, property crimes, etc. Home security solutions are considered as influential tools to investigate and prevent crimes by installing them in homes, backyards and parking lots.







Amongst Solution, Video Surveillance Solution segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period sue to its wide application for the purpose of detecting home invasions, robberies, thefts, property crimes, and other home-based criminal incidents. By geography, Asia Pacific is an promising market is considered to be a emerging market in the near future. The reason is increasing crime rates and growing infrastructure development.







Some of the key players in Home Security Solutions market include Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Alarm.com, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Control4 Corporation, Nortek Security & Control LLC., United Technologies Corporation, Allegion PLC, Ingersoll Rand, Assa Abloy, Vivint Inc., Tyco International Ltd., Protect America, Inc., Frontpoint Security Solutions, SimpliSafe Inc, Axis Communications AB, HikVision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. and ADT Corporation.







Home Types Covered:



• Apartments



• Independent Homes



• Condominiums







Products Covered:



• Alarms



• Cameras



• Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers



• Sensors



• Panic Buttons



• Electronic Locks







Solutions Covered:



• Fire Protection System



• Access Control & Management Solution



• Integrated Security Solution



• Intruder Alarm Solution



• Video Surveillance Solution



• Intercom System



• Medical Alert System







Regions Covered:



• North América



• US



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• Germany



• UK



• Italy



• France



• Spain



• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Austrália



• New Zealand



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific



• South América



• Argentina



• Brazil



• Chile



• Rest of South America



• Middle East & África



• Saudi Arabia



• UAE



• Qatar



• South África



• Rest of Middle East & Africa







What our report offers:



- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments



- Market share analysis of the top industry players



- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants



- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets



- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)



- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations



- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends



- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments



- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements







