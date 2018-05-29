LONDON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Analysis Report By Product, By Material, By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Standalone Clinics), By Service Provider, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global hospital linen supply and management services market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 3.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Value-added services by key players, increasing outsourcing of hospital linen supplies and services, growing patient base due to rise in various diseases, and increasing geriatric population are key factors that are likely to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of various diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, arthritis, obesity, and diabetes, has expanded the global patient, thereby resulting in growing demand for linen in hospitals. According to WHO, globally, CVDs are the leading cause of death and in 2015, CVD accounted for 31.0% of global deaths. As per the British Heart Foundation, there are approximately 200,000 hospital visits every year due to heart attacks. This, in turn, results in a large patient population base, which propels the growth of the hospital linen supply and management services market. Growing geriatric population prone to various diseases is also a high impact-rendering driver for market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Bedsheets and pillow covers accounted for the largest share in 2016 owing to increasing number of hospitals and implementation of strict linen hygiene policies

• Non-woven material is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the market due to advancements in manufacturing technologies

• The hospitals segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period due to increasing number of public and private hospitals and rise in patient volume

• The contractual service provider segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing awareness and demand for hygiene by healthcare professionals and patients

• The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a massive population base and improving healthcare infrastructure

• Major players in the market include Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.; Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.; Angelica Corporation; E-town Laundry Company; Healthcare Services Group, Inc.; ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc.; Tetsudo Linen Service; Celtic Linen; Swisslog Holding AG; and AmeriPride Services Inc.



