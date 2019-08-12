The global hot and cold therapy packs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market: About this market

Hot and cold therapy packs include all types of packs used to relieve pain, inflammation, stiffness, and soreness in muscle joints. This hot and cold therapy packs market analysis considers sales from both hot therapy packs and cold therapy packs. Our analysis also considers the sales of hot and cold therapy packs in North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world (ROW). In 2018, the cold therapy packs segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as quick-relief action, long-lasting effect, and a significant reduction in swelling will play a significant role in the cold therapy packs segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hot and cold therapy packs market report looks at factors such as an increase in a number of sports-related injuries, growth in aging population and increase in spinal cord injury, easy availability of hot and cold therapy packs through e-commerce websites. However, disadvantages related to prolonged use of heat and cold therapy, product recalls, availability of alternatives may hamper the growth of the hot and cold therapy packs industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804151/?utm_source=PRN Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market: Overview

Increase in the number of sports-related injuries

Along with the rising participation in sports, the number of sports-related injuries is increasing. Sports-related injuries may involve ligaments, muscle, or bone, with stress fractures, Tennis/golf elbow (lateral/medial epicondylitis), strains, sprains, little league elbow or shoulder, jumper's knee (patellar tendonitis), shin splints, fractures, back injuries, spondylolysis, and concussion are different types of sports-related injuries. Sports injuries are often treated with hot and cold therapy packs as these can provide immediate relief and help in returning to the game early. Ice packs are ideal for providing relief to larger areas of swelling, pain, or spasms. This increase in demand will lead to the expansion of the global hot and cold therapy packs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The growing use of non-invasive and non-addictive pain relief therapies

Non-invasive techniques and therapies are preferred as non-invasive therapies do not require any hospital stays, do not involve invasive scars, and are affordable. Certain pain relief therapies can become addictive, such as the use of opioids for pain management. Apart from causing addiction or dependence, opioids lead to drowsiness, dizziness, respiratory depression, and persistent constipation. Hence, non-addictive pain relief therapies are safer than addictive pain relief therapies and are equally effective. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global hot and cold therapy packs market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Colfax Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Orthofix Holdings Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Also, the hot and cold therapy packs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

