Global House Wraps Market: About this market

This house wraps market analysis considers sales from both perforated house wraps and non-perforated house wraps. Our study also finds the sales of house wraps in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the non-perforated segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as superior water resistance capabilities of non-perforated house wraps will play a significant role in the non-perforated house wraps segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global house wraps market report looks at factors such as moisture management and energy saving, implementation of building energy codes and certification programs, and availability of a wide range of products. However improper installation of house wraps, problems due to the rough handling of house wraps, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the house wraps industry over the forecast period.



Global House Wraps Market: Overview

Moisture management and energy saving

House wraps helps consumers keep indoor air and environment clean by acting as a barrier against allergens and insects while protecting buildings from UV radiations. House wraps further act as weather-resistant barriers by protecting the walls in addition to providing an aesthetic appeal to buildings. Using house wraps further helps reduce heating and cooling costs. This also helps to ensure a longer life span for HVAC systems as it reduces their workload. Thus, the increasing installation of house wraps due to their several benefits will lead to the expansion of the global house wraps market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Advent of new fire-retardant membranes in house wraps

Vendors in the market are focusing on launching innovative house wraps with flame-retardant breather membranes to limit the propagation of flame. These house wraps have halogen-free flame-retardant coatings to prevent the formulation of droplets and aid in the reduction of smoke. House wraps are increasingly being used in high-rise buildings, ventilated facades, and timber frame constructions as they use a phosphorous-containing agent to reduce flammability. Thus, the introduction of fire-retardant membranes in house wraps is anticipated to boost the global house wraps market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global house wraps market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading house wraps manufacturers, that include Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Benjamin Obdyke Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., BMC Stock Holdings Inc., CS Fabric International Corp., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Owens Corning, and Raven Industries Inc.

Also, the house wraps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



