The global household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 11,785.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 18,514.3 Mn by 2027. Household insecticides are the products used to destroy or inactivate insects from houses. Household insecticides also include the substances applied to the surfaces of houses, clothes, and skin to control the growth of insects or roaches. These products are available in the forms of gels/creams, aerosols, vaporizers, mats, patches, powdered, granule, and roll-on. Increasing threats to human health due to communicable diseases such as dengue and malaria, coupled with rising emphasis on the control of insect vectors by national government bodies, are expected to boost the household insecticide market. Additionally, the demand for insect sprays for use in kitchens, outdoors, and lawn applications have been rising significantly. This further positively influences the market household insecticides market growth.



The global household insecticides market by insect types has been segmented into mosquitoes & flies, rats & other rodents, termites, bedbugs & beetles and others.The mosquitoes & flies segment accounted for the largest share in the global household insecticides market.



Mosquitos and flies are one of the major insects which are perceived to cause diseases.In recent years, the government across the world is focusing upon developing measures to eradicate them.



Increase in unhygienic environmental conditions and rapid urbanization are leading to multiplication of mosquito and flies population. Moreover, the rising instances of insect-borne diseases is also motivating the vendors to introduce new products for household insecticides such as mosquito repellents and care products.



Rising demands of household insecticides from Asia Pacific region is driving the growth of the household insecticides market.In the Asia Pacific region, termites and other insects are of significant risk for wood products in many situations for both permanent needs and short terms.



The rising and expansion of the building and construction industry have been another contributing factor to the growth of the household insecticides market in the Asia Pacific region.With the presence of significant household manufacturers in Japan, India and China, there has been an increasing demand for household insecticides in this region.



The growing awareness of the effects of insects such as mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, rats and others has led to an increased consumption rate of household insecticides in the Asia Pacific region.



The North America household insecticides market is dominated by US, followed by the Mexico.The household insecticides market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The high purchasing power of the customers, along with increasing health concern, is projected to propel the demand for household pesticide market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.Moreover, the population of mosquitos has increased over the past few years.



Mosquitos are considered as major disease-carrying insects and have gained major attention in recent years.



Some of the players present in global household insecticides market are Bayer AG, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Liphatech, Inc., Medella Laboratories, Neogen Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., SC Johnson Products Pvt. Ltd., Spectrum Brands, Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd among others.



The overall global household insecticides market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the household insecticides market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the household insecticides market.



