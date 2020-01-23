The growing demand to improve retention and need to hire skilled talent with the help of advanced technologies to drive the overall growth of the HR analytics market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786258/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HR analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period. The HR analytics market is driven by various factors, such as easy employee on-boarding, better employee engagement, and enhanced workforce efficiency. However, the cultural barrier to adopt advanced solutions over traditional systems can hinder the growth of the market.

The workforce management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The diverse nature of business, coupled with remote working employees, has resulted in the generation of huge enterprise data.Modern workforce tools, such as HR analytics, can leverage the benefits of the enterprise data to improve workforce management.



HR analytics helps in predicting employee and project needs during the planning phase. This helps organizations save and allocate resources according to project requirements.

The integration and implementation segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

Integration and implementation services provide ease to organizations in terms of deploying HR analytics.The services ensure that applications would be integrated effortlessly with their internal and external systems, and get the most out of investments made on IT infrastructure.



System integrators help enterprises understand the operational functionalities of their existing systems and establish reliable connectivity between applications for revenue growth.

The consumer goods and retail vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers.Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options.



To improve performance and achieve higher profits, it is important to have skilled employees and offer the best-in-class offerings through touch points, such as stores, and web or mobile applications.Hence, retailers across the globe are formulating data-driven strategies for targeting more customer with a better convergence rate.



HR analytics helps retailers in training their employees for offering better experience to customers.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the HR analytics market during the forecast period.More than larger enterprises, the SMEs face a greater resource crunch and require better methods to solve the complexities for cost optimization on their assets and requirements.



Therefore, these days, the SMEs are majorly focusing on utilizing the HR analytics solution to work globally and manage multiple workers.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The rapid digital transformation in the region has increased the need for HR analytics solution and services.



HR analytics enables organizations to fine-tune HR processes so that they can perfectly align employees' performance with their vision and goals.Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), India, and China have emerged as the undisputed leaders in the HR analytics market.

North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the HR analytics market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By designation: C-level – 40%, Director Level – 35%, and Others – 25%

• By region: North America – 35%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 23%, RoW – 15%



Major vendors offering HR analytics solution and services across the globe include Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Infor (US), Workday (US), Sage Software (UK), Kronos (US), MicroStrategy (US), IBM (US), Tableau (US), Zoho (India), Crunchr (Netherland), Visier (Canada), TALENTSOFT (Paris), GainInsights (India), and Sisense(US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the HR analytics market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research coverage

The market study covers the HR analytics market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, application areas, deployment types, organization size, verticals, and regions.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall HR analytics market and its subsegments.The report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape, gain more insights to position their businesses better, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786258/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

