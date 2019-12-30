NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing concern about the safety of motorcycle rider and improving road traffic regulation are the key factors expected to fuel the demand in the HUD helmet market.



The global HUD helmet market size is projected to be USD 129 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,047 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period. A global increase in luxury motorcycle sales and increasing adoption of advanced technology by motorcycle enthusiasts are the key factors driving the global HUD helmet market.



Tethered connectivity is the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by connectivity type

Tethered connectivity is projected to be the largest segment, by connectivity type, of the HUD helmet market. The market dominance of tethered connectivity can be attributed to the increasing trend of connected vehicles and enhanced performance of HUD functions including navigation and communication.



Hardware component is expected to be the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by component type

The hardware component of HUD helmets is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.A HUD helmet requires high-quality hardware to improve the safety of the motorcycle rider.



The use of sensors such as radar, camera sensor, and ultrasonic can substantially increase the cost of HUD helmet. Thus, hardware is expected to be the largest segment of the HUD helmet market, by component type.



Europe to be the largest revenue-generating region in the HUD helmet market

Europe is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.Factors such as an increase in luxury motorcycle sales, racing culture, developed infrastructure, and improving road traffic regulation have contributed to the growth of the HUD helmet market in the region.



The presence of key players in the HUD helmet market such as Schuberth GmbH, Reevu, and Nolan Communication System has also contributed to the growth of the European HUD helmet market.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from equipment suppliers to Tier-1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier-1 – 52%, Tier-2 – 15%, OEM – 33%

• By Designation: C level – 40%, D level – 30%, Others – 30%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 28%, Asia Oceania – 25%, RoW – 12%



The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:

• NUVIZ, Inc. (US)

• DigiLens Inc. (US)

• SKULLY Technologies (US)

• REYEDR (New Zealand)

• BIKESYSTEMS (UK)

• Japan Display Inc. (JDI) (Japan)

• JARVISH Inc. (Taiwan)

• BMW Motorrad (Germany)

• SHOEI CO. LTD. (Japan)

• Texas Instruments (US)



Research Coverage

The HUD helmet market has been segmented by component type (hardware and software components), connectivity type (tethered and embedded system), technology (conventional and AR HUD), outer shell material (carbon fiber, Kevlar, and plastic & glass fiber), end-user (racing professionals and personal use), display type (OLED, LCOS and LCD & LED), function (communication, navigation, and performance monitoring), power supply type (rechargeable batteries, solar-powered supply, and vehicle battery-powered), and region (Europe, North America, Asia Oceania and the Rest of the World). The market has been projected in terms of value (USD million) and volume ('000 units).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the HUD helmet market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



