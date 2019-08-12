The global human-centric lighting market at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Human-centric Lighting Market: About this market

Human-centric lighting also termed as tunable white lighting or circadian lighting, enables the user to adjust the color temperature and alter the intensity of the light on a real-time basis. This human-centric lighting market analysis considers sales from both residential and commercial end-users. Our analysis also considers the sales of human-centric lighting in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the residential segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing residential construction will play a significant role in the residential segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global human-centric lighting market report also looks at factors such as an increase in a number of residential building and introduction of IoT and smart technology. However, difficulties in optimizing tunable lighting systems, the slowdown in industrial sector growth, disadvantages of using LED lights may hamper the growth of the human-centric lighting industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804156/?utm_source=PRN Global Human-centric Lighting Market: Overview

Introduction of loT and smart technology

R&D that is focused on energy-saving and aesthetic lighting has led to the development of intelligent computer-operated lighting systems. These lighting systems are generally a part of the Internet of Things (loT) or home automation environment. They can automatically adjust the lighting settings according to room conditions, including occupancy, natural light available, and the time of the day. These intelligent lighting solutions also help in saving energy by switching off the lights when they are not in use. Vendors are also focusing on integrating self-learning algorithms into consumer lighting solutions to automate the light intensity and color settings according to the user's preference. These smart technologies will lead to the expansion of the global human-centric lighting market at a CAGR of almost 32% during the forecast period.

Benefits of human-centric lighting

Human-centric lighting plays a pivotal role in balancing the color of light so as to stimulate the natural daylight cycle. In human beings, the circadian rhythm benefits from low-intensity light in the morning and high-intensity light in the evening. Thus, tunable lights help to control light intensity at the right time and thereby improve the efficiency and well-being of consumers. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global human-centric lighting market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human-centric lighting manufacturers, that include General Electric Co., Hubbell Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Panasonic Corp., and Signify NV.

Also, the human-centric lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

