The global human liver models market is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2022 from USD 1.35 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.6%. Growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of liver models, growing initiatives to increase awareness about liver organoids, increasing research activities on liver organoids, increasing prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and growing need for the early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late-stage drug failure are expected to drive the growth of the human liver models market. However, issues related to the incorporation of organoids into existing workflows are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



• By type, the liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Based on type, the market is segmented into liver organoids, liver-on-a-chip, 2D models, animal models, and 3D bioprinting.The liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the simplicity of this model and the ability of on-chip hepatic tissues to maintain metabolic activity and phenotype similar to that of the in vivo environment.Moreover, the majority of the key players, research institutes, and government and non-government organizations are raising funds for the development of innovative liver-based models.



In addition, key players operating in this market are entering into partnerships and collaborations with pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their market position.This strategy is enabling market players to evaluate the performance of their livers-on-a-chip offerings in drug development and other pharmaceutical research processes.



Such funding initiatives from the government and private investors are expected to provide an impetus to market growth.



The North American human liver models market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022, owing to well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and increasing government spending. Furthermore, growing initiatives to increase awareness about organoids and growing incidence of NAFLD is expected to boost the market.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–50%, Tier 2–30% and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–30%, Director Level–48%, Others–22%

• By Region – North America–48%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%, Row–7%



The key players in the global human liver models market are Emulate (US), Ascendance Bio (US), H?REL (US), CN Bio (UK), Organovo (US), and Cyfuse Biomedical (Japan).



