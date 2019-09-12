Increased focus on human microbiome therapy development to drive the growth of this market.

The global human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,731 million in 2027 from 942 million in 2024, at CAGR of 22.5 % during the forecast period. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapy. It has also become a validated target for drug development. The growing number of collaborations between market players is expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, a lack of expertise and detailed research on the human microbiome is restraining the growth of this market.



Prebiotics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, foods, medical foods, diagnostic tests, and drugs.Of these, probiotics are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large share of this market segment can primarily be attributed to growing awareness about probiotics as a potential therapy and the credibility of health claims and safety of probiotics.



The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics.The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



Advances in life science research on a wide number of diseases, technological innovations in human genome mapping, the emergence of omics technologies, and the increasing emphasis on improving the cost-effectiveness of healthcare and patient outcomes are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



The infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The infectious disease segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global human microbiome market in 2024.This is due to increasing research in microbiome-based products and their use in treating infectious diseases.



Many smaller companies are investing in research, and their major focus is on developing products targeting the microbiome modulators for infectious diseases, which accounts for 40-50 products that are currently in the pipeline.



The genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the human microbiome research spending market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics.The genomics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing number of projects funded by private and government bodies is a key driver for the genomics market. Newly emerging disciplines such as metagenomics help researchers to uncover what microorganisms are present in a sample, to determine their relative abundance and gain insights on their biochemical pathways.



North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the human microbiome market, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products are the factors driving the North American human microbiome market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the human microbiome market.

•By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 30%

•By Designation: C-level Executives: 27%, Directors: 18%, and Others: 55%

•By Region: North America: 50%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 15%, and RoW: 15%

The human microbiome market comprises major players such as Enterome Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics (US), and 4D Pharma (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the patient market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the human microbiome market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, based on the product, application, disease, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



