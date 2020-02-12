The Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market to Reach Revenues of Over $1 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global HPV testing market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local players. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. The rising awareness and programs regarding HPV test as primary tool for cervical cancer screening, is contributing to the higher uptake of HPV testing instruments and consumables worldwide. According to Arizton, in 2019 the consumables product segment dominated the global HPV testing market. North America , especially the US, dominated the global HPV testing market in 2019 and expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, applications, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 16 other vendors

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market – Segmentation

The consumables segment is growing due to the high adoption of advanced testing kits, reagents, and other related consumables to detect and screen cervical cancers globally. The segment is also growing at a fast rate due to the recurring purchase by end-users to perform HPV tests.

The cervical application segment is growing on account of the rise in cervical cancer incidences. The increased focus of market players to launch screening products in low resource countries is expected to drive the cervical application segment during the upcoming years.

The increased focus on enhancing the sensitivity of cervical screening to reduce false-negative diagnoses as well as improve the specificity of molecular tests to detect high-risk human papillomavirus is a major factor contributing to the growth of standard reference laboratories.

Market Segmentation by Products

Consumables

Instruments

Market Segmentation by Applications

Cervical Cancers

Vaginal Cancers

Others

Market Segmentation by End-user

Standard Reference Laboratories

Hospitals

Physicians' Office and Clinics

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market – Dynamics

Point-of-care (POC) or rapid HPV tests are currently gaining traction as they are the next generation HPV testing procedures. They are perceived to be flexible to incorporate testing for HPV integration and additional markers. Unlike conventional HPV testing, POC HPV tests are designed to show successful results with fewer instruments. It offers cost-effective solutions as well. The use of POC HPV tests in the HPV screening process offers an instrument-free novel approach for primary cervical cancer and other HPV infections screening strategy. POC HPV assay offers more sensitive, robust, fast test results. Moreover, they show specific test results without instruments and with minimal sample preparation in short time duration.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Prevalence of HPV Infections

Growing Awareness & Favorable Guidelines Endorsing HPV Testing

Availability of Alternative Diagnostic Methods for HPV

Increasing Focus on Preventive Measures for HPV Infections

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Testing Market – Geography

North America is growing at a significant rate due to the growing preference for HPV tests to detect and screen cervical cancers and other related infections. The presence of a large pool of population with a high risk of developing cervical cancer, the increasing acceptance of HPV testing, and growing awareness of advanced testing procedures have accelerated the market. The US is the major revenue contributor to the North America HPV testing market. Canada is also likely to experience a healthy growth during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of populations with a high risk of developing cervical cancer as well as HPV associated infections, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, better access to advanced diagnostic procedures, reimbursement coverage, high affordability to HPV tests, and significantly high population density than Canada.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy

APAC

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

Turkey



South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Major Vendors

Hoffmann-La Roche

QIAGEN

Hologic

Abbott

Other vendors include - Arbor Vita, BD, Cepheid, DAAN Gene, DiaCarta, Fujirebio, Greiner Bio One International, Hybribio, IncellDx, Norgen Biotek, PreTect, Seegene, Siemens Healthineers, Takara Bio, Xiamen Zeesan Biotech, and ZYTOVISION.

