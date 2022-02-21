The Global HVAC Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.40% During 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HVAC Market, By Type (Direct Expansion Systems and Central Air Conditioning Systems), By Direct Expansion Systems Product Type, By Central Air Conditioning Systems Product Type, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC market is expected to reach USD198.10 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.40%

The global HVAC market is mainly driven by the booming construction and residential sector, energy efficiency regulations and increasing technological advancements. One of the upcoming core developments in the global HVAC industry is a step towards green technology.

End-users and HVAC vendors are moving towards green technology with the introduction of hybrid systems and non-polluting refrigerants such as hydrofluorocarbons (HFC). New heating and cooling equipment are being produced by HVAC manufacturers that are compatible with environmentally friendly refrigerants like R32, R290, R600a, R744 and R717. In 2020, Daikin launched its first European VRV air conditioning system which runs on lower global warming potential refrigerant R32.

Moreover, the rapid urbanization in developing countries has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for HVAC equipment. The rise in disposable income has led to a change in the lifestyle of consumers as the preferences of people are inclining more towards smart connected equipment.

The global HVAC market is segmented into by type, by direct expansions systems product type, by central air conditioning product type, by end user, by region and by company. In terms of type, the global HVAC market can be segregated into direct expansion systems and central air conditioning systems.

Among which, direct expansions have accounted majority of market share of around 74% in 2020 followed by central air conditioning systems. This is primarily due to various advantages associated with them such as energy efficiency, lower running cost, easy availability and integration of latest technologies along with rising urban population and increasing construction activities.

In terms of end user, the global HVAC market is segmented into residential, commercial real estate, institutional, power, oil & gas, marine & offshore, and others. Due to robust growth in residential space, growing population, and increasing urbanization, the residential sector accounted for the majority of market share in 2020. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the latest air conditioner technologies, combined with rising purchasing power is driving up the demand for air conditioners in the residential sector around the world.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the global HVAC market in 2020 and it is the leading market followed by North America on account of growing middle-class population base, rising temperatures due to climate change, a growing commercial sector, and rising consumer purchasing power. Furthermore, rising commercial and residential construction activities in various APAC countries, particularly India and China, as well as consumer preference for lifestyle products, are expected to drive the Asia Pacific HVAC market.

Company Profiles

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Ingersoll Rand Public Limited Company

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global HVAC Market, By Type:

Direct Expansion Systems

Central Air Conditioning Systems

Global HVAC Market, By Direct Expansion Systems Market, By Product Type:

Split

VRF

Ductable Split

Window

Cassette

Others

Global HVAC Market, By Central Air Conditioning Systems Market, By Product Type:

Chillers

Air Handling Units

HVAC Control Systems

Fan Coil Units

Boilers

Cooling Towers

Others

Global HVAC Market, By End Use:

Residential

Commercial Real Estate

Institutional

Power

Oil & Gas

Marine & Offshore

Others

Global Air Conditioners Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Russia

Italy

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Turkey

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftpz9i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets