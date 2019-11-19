NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market: About this market

This HVAC rental equipment market analysis considers sales from industrial, commercial, and residential end-users. Our study also finds the sales of HVAC rental equipment in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments in the food and beverages, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, mining, and power industries will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global HVAC rental equipment market report looks at factors such as cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment, enforcement of favourable regulations, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities. However, easy availability of HVAC equipment financing, enforcement of strict regulations related to the use of HVAC rental equipment, and risk associated with HVAC equipment renting may hamper the growth of the HVAC rental equipment industry over the forecast period.

Global HVAC Rental Equipment Market: Overview

Cost advantages associated with renting HVAC equipment

Renting HVAC equipment is a cost-effective option of accessing the latest technologies without the need for huge capital. HVAC equipment rental companies also take care of possession costs, devaluation, and repair and maintenance charges, and offer convenient options as per requirements. These factors are encouraging end-users to rent HVAC equipment which will lead to the expansion of the global HVAC rental equipment market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Rising focus on energy-efficient equipment

Energy efficiency is important for end-users to reduce costs and save energy. During operations, equipment and household appliances, such as kettles, lauter tuns, and boilers, consume a substantial amount of energy. Therefore, many end-users have started using energy-efficient equipment and technologies in their production units and commercial spaces. For instance, Sensi Multiple Thermostat Manager introduced by Emerson Electric Co. (Emerson Electric) uses IoT technology to enhance energy efficiency and human comfort. The high level of operational accuracy provided by energy-efficient HVAC equipment will further boost its popularity among end-users. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global HVAC rental equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC rental equipment manufacturers, that include Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Enercare Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Reliance Comfort LP, United Rentals, Inc., and United Technologies Corp.

Also, the HVAC rental equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



