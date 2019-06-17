NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The proliferation of smartphones, penetration of the Internet, and the subsequent rise in the demand for high-speed data are driving network operators to expand and upgrade their network infrastructure. Telecom operators are actively implementing advanced technologies to handle the increasing data traffic. They are also adopting shared open networks to improve service deployment efficiency. The rising investments from the telecom operators to expand their telecommunication networks will have a positive impact on the global hybrid fiber coaxial market size and is expected to influence the growth rate at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Cost reduction with the use of digital HFC



Cable operators are pushing the usage of digital fiber as its maintenance cost is low when compared to analog fibers. Digital fibers are also easy to install, and they cover long distances and have a slower degradation time. These beneficial aspects of digital fiber are expected to fuel the growth of the market.



Increasing competition from wireless technologies



The advent of wireless and optical-wireless hybrid systems is actively replacing the network and distribution systems connected through cables. For instance, direct-to-home (DTH) satellite boxes are replacing cable television systems. The rapid adoption of wireless technologies is expected to hinder the growth of the global hybrid fiber coaxial market size during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the hybrid fiber coaxial market size during 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Cisco Systems Inc. and CommScope Holding Co. Inc. have intensified competition. Factors such as the expansion of telecommunication networks and the cost reduction with the use of digital HFC will provide significant growth opportunities for hybrid fiber coaxial companies. Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and Nokia Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



