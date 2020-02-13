NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hybrid Imaging Market size is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.44% CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid imaging is the fusion of more than two imaging technologies that form a new technique. The combinations of the innate benefits of the fused imaging technologies form a novel and much stronger modality. Some of the alternatives imaging techniques are Photon Emission Transmission (PET)/Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound and CT, Ultrasound and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), MRI and CT, and others. Hybrid imaging technology can enhance the precision, attenuation, correction, and localization of one-stop imaging, thereby offering a more accurate diagnosis.



The promising future of PET will be secured with the next generation of imaging resources. Advances in quantitative scans include the assessment of myocardial blood flow (MBF) and myocardial flow reserve (MFR). This identifies global cardiac perfusion flaws that would have been overlooked with qualitative SPECT scans. The advancements have rendered PET a go-to hybrid modality for cardiac molecular imaging. New PET techniques would be able to detect beta-amyloid plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease. Further, cardiovascular scanning would pose more exciting opportunities for PET, considering its potentially enhanced image resolution compared to SPECT.



The industry for hybrid imaging has seen the rapid acceptance of PET/CT hybrid imaging technology due to its advantages like early diagnosis, precise disease staging, and effective response to chronic conditions such as cancer. Also, PET/CT is the benchmark for oncology imaging and the manufacturers are further developing the manufacturing capabilities of hybrid imaging systems. It would further increase the rate of adoption globally. Restricting factors for the growth of hybrid imaging systems are site accreditation, the shortage of skilled professionals, and the rising cost of imaging systems.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Brain & Neurology, and Other Applications. Based on Type, the market is segmented into PET/CT systems, SPET/CT systems, PET/MR systems, OCT/Fundus Imaging System and Other types. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and Other End Use. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical System Corporation), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Healthcare), and Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) are some of the forerunners in the Hybrid Imaging Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Atlantis Worldwide, LLC.



Recent strategies deployed in Hybrid Imaging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: GE Healthcare came into partnership with Affidea, a provider of medical services. The partnership is aimed at deploying imaging and digital technologies across Affidea's diagnostic imaging services network.



Dec-2019: Hitachi teamed up with T-Systems North America for developing new Hitachi Vantara-powered managed services. These services target the opportunities and challenge that healthcare and life science customer's face around enterprise imaging and other business operational systems.



Nov-2019: Hitachi Healthcare partnered with Christie Innomed. Under this partnership, Christie is aimed at distributing its diagnostic and surgical ultrasound imaging systems in Canada.



Oct-2019: GE Healthcare announced partnership with Theragnostics to commercialize prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET / CT imaging agent, GalliProst. The diagnostic helps in visualizing prostate cancer by offering information on the status of disease and enabling personalized treatment.



Jun-2019: Canon Medical signed an agreement with R-Pharm, a leader of the Russian healthcare market. Under this agreement, the former company promotes the sales of its diagnostic imaging systems and localizes its medical equipment production at R-Pharm's facilities in Russia.



May-2019: Siemens collaborated with Getinge in which the latter company launched PILOT in conjunction with Siemens' nexaris Angio-MR-CT solution. PILOT is a patient-centered transfer system that enables surgical staff to move patients between treatment rooms and imaging systems without repositioning.



Oct-2018: Siemens reinforced its collaboration with IMRIS for advancing both the companies in the growing multimodality hybrid operating room (OR) neurosurgical market. IMRIS would support the sales of both Siemens Healthineers and IMRIS ceiling-mounted fixed options for computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and angiography imaging modalities.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2019: Philips completed the acquisition of Carestream's Medical Imaging IT Business. The acquisition enhanced the ability of the former company in providing flexible solutions to health systems and hospitals.



Jul-2019: Bruker took over PMOD Technologies LLC, a provider of research-use-only software for preclinical and molecular imaging. The acquisition helped Bruker in providing intuitive end-to-end solutions, which makes research-use-only software for preclinical and molecular imaging precise and productive.



Jan-2018: Canon Medical acquired DelftHold BV, a recognized and valued brand in the medical sector. The acquisition strengthens the portfolio of the former company.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: Canon Medical introduced Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition, a spectral CT system. This system is designed for deep intelligence, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology for maximizing spectral and conventional CT capabilities and automated workflows alongside providing intelligent clinical insights. These insights assist the physicians to make more informed decisions across the patient's care cycle.



Jul-2019: Philips introduced Azurion with FlexArm for setting a new standard for positioning flexibility and patient imaging for image-guided procedures in India. This product expanded its business to the Indian market.



Mar-2019: Canon Medical made enhancements to its Celesteion PET/CT system. The enhancement includes a wide range of new acquisition and reconstruction techniques for improving the workflow and image quality of its Celesteion™ PET/CT system.



Feb-2019: Canon Medical released the Alphenix platform, which is the next generation of interventional systems. This platform incorporates all-new features, which allow the clinicians to deliver images with precision and clarity without compromising the workflow alongside prioritizing the low dose.



Dec-2018: Hitachi Medical System Europe released third-generation of intelligent Vector Flow Mapping (iVFM). This non-invasive intracardiac blood flow visualization technology offers unique information about intraventricular vortex and its energetic efficiency including relative pressure, kinetic energy loss, or wall shear stress display and analysis.



