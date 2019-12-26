NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hydrating Spray Market size is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Increased demand, high disposable income, rapid urbanization and industrialization, growth in distribution channels and technical innovation have contributed significantly to the growth of the hydrating spray market. On the other side, certain factors may hinder the development of the market, like rising consumer awareness of the side effects of synthetic ingredients in products. Nevertheless, demand for hair and body mist products is projected to increase, specifically from the male grooming segment.



Through locking in the moisturizing ingredients, facial water spray is being used to hydrate the skin. Facial water sprays are also used as toners and are used by absorbing the skin care ingredients to improve the radiance of facial skin. This product is also available as a moisturizing fragrant mist and is often used as a mood-boosting spray. Facial water spray helps in setting of makeup and cools the hot, sweaty skin. These are often used instead of the skin toners and are used in addition to the make-up. Facial water spray helps to treat dry skin.



Facial water spray with its benefits is widely favored, especially as climate temperatures rise; this increases the adoption of the product. They can also be purchased from drug stores. Sprays of facial water may have additional features and materials, such as minerals, antioxidants, and other ingredients, which can have a hydrating effect on the skin. There are certain water sprays that are made from an organic base. Different types of water with minerals such as calcium and magnesium are used in the spray. Other water types used to prepare these sprays include water from the ocean, water from the spring, or purified water.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Face, Body and Hair. Based on Gender, the market is segmented into Female and Male. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The market is characterized by the presence of regional and international vendors. In addition to generating revenue from retail sales, the global market vendors are providing their products online. These vendors compete based on their broad portfolio of products and beauty brands that are popular around the world. Due to the value-added benefits and multi-functionality of the products offered by these established players, the market competition is intensifying. The market has significant growth opportunities for several players with the increased demand for organic and herbal beauty products.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Unilever PLC, L'Oreal Group, and Johnson and Johnson are some of the forerunners in the Hydrating Spray Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L'Oréal Group, Unilever PLC, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, The Procter and Gamble Company, Revlon, Inc., Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Shiseido Company Limited and Natura & Co.



Recent strategies deployed in Hydrating Spray Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



Oct-2019: Shiseido took over Drunk Elephant, a cult skincare brand. This acquisition enhances the portfolio of skincare products of Shiseido made with efficacious level of ingredients.



Oct-2018: L'Oreal acquired Logocos Naturkosmetik AG for the expansion of its natural beauty product portfolio. Logocos products cover skincare, haircare, hygiene, and hair color product categories. Through this acquisition, L'Oreal is aimed at broadening its organic brands portfolio.



Jun-2018: L'Oreal took over Nanda Co. Ltd., a Korean lifestyle make-up and fashion company, which would help L'Oreal in contributing towards nourishing the growing appetite of make-up in millennials. Nanda has owned a brand 3CE, which contributes 70% of total revenues; L'Oreal will expand the sales of 3CE internationally.



Product Launches:



May-2019: Tatcha, a Unilever brand announced the launch of Satin Skin Mist for people with oily skin. It is a balancing and hydrating spray and doesn't affect the way an individual applies or carries the makeup. This mist helps in controlling the excess oil on the face.



Apr-2018: Aveeno, a Johnson & Johnson brand, introduced new SPF 30 moisturizers. This is a lightweight formula in the Aveeno Positively Radiant collection that provides hydration for healthy-looking and radiant skin.



Expansions:



2018-Nov: Estee Lauder opened a first travel retail counter for its subsidiary, Too Faced, located at DFS store in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. This counter will showcase cosmetic products such as replenishing primer, hydrating coconut water spray, foundations, mascara, etc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



• Face



• Body



• Hair



By Gender



• Female



• Male



By Distribution Channel



• Specialty Stores



• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets



• Online



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• L'Oréal Group



• Unilever PLC



• Oriflame Cosmetics AG



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Revlon, Inc.



• Kao Corporation



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• Johnson and Johnson



• Shiseido Company Limited



• Natura & Co.



