Global Hydrogen Compressor Market: About this market

This hydrogen compressor market analysis considers sales from both multistage and single-stage hydrogen compressors. Our analysis also considers the sales of hydrogen compressor in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the multistage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the reduction in operational costs will play a significant role in the multistage segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hydrogen compressor market report looks at factors such as growing focus on using hydrogen in refineries, rising demand for hydrogen from industrial sector, and rising number of hydrogen refueling stations. However, uncertainties in crude oil prices, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and high costs of hydrogen compressors may hamper the growth of the hydrogen compressor industry over the forecast period.

Global Hydrogen Compressor Market: Overview

Growing focus on using hydrogen in refineries

The refinery industry is one of the major users of hydrogen. These refineries use hydrogen for multiple applications such as processing crude oil into refined fuels and removing impurities, including sulfur from refined fuels. The demand for hydrogen is growing due to the rising global demand for distillate fuel oil and strict regulations related to sulfur content. Carbon-emitting hydrogen generation technologies which use natural gas and other hydrocarbons dominates the hydrogen production in refineries. This will lead to the expansion of the global hydrogen compressor market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Rising applications in the power industry

The adoption of distributed energy generation is mainly driven by the growing need for reliable power supplies. Customers seek for reliability and resiliency due to various instances of natural calamities disrupting the flow of power. The self-generation prime power helps in eliminating grid dependency and save energy cost due to improved efficiency. Moreover, hydrogen fuel cells offer greater advantages such as generation of continuous power with less noise, occupies smaller space, and requires less maintenance. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global hydrogen compressor market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hydrogen compressor manufacturers, that include Ariel Corp., Atlas Copco AB, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Colfax Corp., Hitachi Ltd., IDEX Corp., Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Mitsui E&S Holdings Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sundyne LLC.

Also, the hydrogen compressor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



