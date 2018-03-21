The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is accounted for $1459.56 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $17026.74 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 42.0% from 2016 to 2023

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04519503







Hyper-convergence is a software-centric design that tightly integrates compute, storage and virtualization resources in a single system. A hyper-converged system allows the integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common tool set. Hyper-converged systems can be expanded through the addition of nodes to the base unit. Most hyper-converged systems require a minimum of three hardware nodes for high availability. A grouping of nodes is known as a cluster.



The market for the data protection application is having a steady growth during the forecast period. Multifold increase in the system and user-generated data leads to the rising concern for data backup and security issues, especially among IT, financial, and government sectors which, in turn, derives the data protection applications of the overall hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market. A simple HCI system can offer protection, integrated data backup, and disaster recovery solution, without having IT specialists to rely on dedicated/separate systems for such purposes.



The APAC region is predictable to play a key role in the hyper-converged infrastructure market and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for virtual environment-based applications and strengthening software controlled unified system deploying the tasks of server, storage, networking, and virtualization services.



Some of the key players in global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market include Atlantis Computing, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Gridstore, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, SimpliVity Corporation, Maxta Inc., Nimboxx Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pivot3, Scale Computing, NetApp, DataCore Software Corporation and Vmware Inc.



Hypervisors Covered:

• Hyper-V

• Vmware (ESX/ESXI/Vsphere)

• KVM



End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Government

• Financial Institutions

• Education

• IT & Telecom

• Media & Entertainment

• Energy

• Other End Users



Applications Covered:

• Cloud Computing

• Server Virtualization

• Data Protection

• Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

• Remote Office/Branch Office (ROBO)

• Other Applications



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04519503



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-hci-market-is-accounted-for-145956-million-in-2016-and-is-expected-to-reach-1702674-million-by-2023-growing-at-a-cagr-of-420-from-2016-to-2023-300617557.html