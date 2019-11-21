The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market to Reach Revenues of Over $135 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Hyperscale Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

India and China are becoming the major hyperscale data center investment destination in the APAC region.

and are becoming the major hyperscale data center investment destination in the APAC region. In 2018, the US led the hyperscale market with investments in over 35 projects of more than 15 MW power capacity.

Colocation providers are increasingly building OCP ready data center facilities to attract hyperscale data center customers.

·vailability of tax incentives, renewable energy, and skilled workforce are among the top site selection criteria for hyperscale data center developers.

Data center investment in billions of dollars from internet and cloud service providers will help the ODM infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 20%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 9 key vendors and 23 other vendors.

Get your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/global-hyperscale-data-center-market-report-2024

Hyperscale Data Center Market – Segmentation

In the last decade, the demand for data storage has been dominated by the digital content (video and audio) along with the graphical content (virtual and augmented reality). It has in turn increased the demand for high performance computing infrastructure solutions.

The hyperscale data center operators are likely to dominate the adoption of 200/400 GbE switches ports in core layer.

Racks with 45U­–48U configuration are gaining popularity among hyperscale operators. In the hyperscale market, the use of open rack architecture released by Open Compute Projects comprising 48U rack configuration is expected to witness traction.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Others

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM

Hyperscale Data Center Market – Dynamics

With the increased construction of wholesale colocation space, service providers offer customized wholesale colocation solutions, where the pre-leased hyperscale customer can work with the service provider to design and develop the facility according to the customer's IT infrastructure operational requirement. This type of construction is commonly termed as "built to suit" and are highly preferred by hyperscale data center operators. For instance, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, and QTS are among the leading wholesale colocation services providers in the US. There are also several large enterprises in the market that operate their own data centers and also lease wholesale spaces from data center colocation providers at the same time. The growing demand for hyperscale spaces will fuel the deployment of wholesale colocation facilities in the global market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

IoT & 5G Deployment to drive hyperscale development

Adoption of cloud-based services and & big data driving hyperscale data center surge

Increasing procurement of renewable energy for data centers

Increase in adoption of OCPs and hyperscale specific infrastructure

Hyperscale Data Center Market – Geography

The hyperscale data center market in the APAC is expected to reach over $40 billion by 2024. The increase in internet and smartphone penetration along with the improvement in broadband connectivity are aiding the growth of the market. The government's well-defined policies along with attractive tax incentives, will bring multiple FDIs to the region during the forecast period. In addition, Africa is expected to witness multiple foreign investments during the forecast period. Investments for improving broadband connectivity are significantly growing in the region with multiple submarine projects being established to connect Africa with rest of the world.

Market Segmentation by Geography

Americas

US



Canada



Latin America

APAC

China and Hong Kong

and

Australia and New Zealand

and

India



Southeast Asia



Rest of APAC

EMEA

Western Europe



Nordic



Middle East and Africa

Major Vendors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Alibaba

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

NTT Communications

OVH

Tencent

Other vendors include - Aligned Energy, Ascenty, Canberra Data Centers, Chayora, COPT Data Center Solutions, CyrusOne, Data Foundry, Digital Realty, EdgeConnex, EdgeCore, Equinix, Fujitsu, GDS Services, GIGA Data Centers, Global Switch, Reliance Communications, Sabey Data Center, Scaleway Datacenter (Iliad Data Center), STT GDC (VIRTUS), Telia Company (TeliaSonera), T-Systems, VADS Berhad, and Vantage Data centers.

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence