NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global hyperspectral imaging market is estimated to project a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The rising R&D in several sectors, growing usage of hyperspectral imaging (HSI) in several applications, technological advancements, rising demand for consistency, and data accuracy in HSI applications, are the factors predicted to influence market growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982292/?utm_source=PRN







MARKET INSIGHTS

Hyperspectral imaging is an analyzing technique, adding a whole new dimension to optical imaging.There is an increasing demand for R&D in flourishing applications like chemical imaging sectors, food processing, military & surveillance, medical diagnosis, etc.



This is one of the primary drivers of market growth.The recent innovations in processing speed and sensor design has enabled the application of hyperspectral imaging.



There is a growing focus on enhanced imaging in terms of pixels in sectors like healthcare, which is encouraging the major players to invest heavily in R&D initiatives.The rising need for R&D in geological samples like drill cores are also pushing for investment in R&D activities.



Such factors are projected to contribute to market growth. However, the complex nature of hyperspectral imaging systems hinders its market growth. This is because the evaluation of hyperspectral data requires fast computers, sensitive detectors, and a high amount of data storage capacities.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global hyperspectral imaging market growth encompasses the assessment of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of world.The Asia Pacific region is slated to record substantial growth by the end of the forecast period.



One of the dominant factors shaping the market growth of the region is the growing demand for research and development in healthcare.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry in the market is fueled by technological innovations. Corning Inc, Chemimage Corporation, Applied Spectral Imaging Inc, Headwall Photonics Inc, Cubert GmbH, etc. are some of the big players in the global market.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. APPLIED SPECTRAL IMAGING INC

2. BAYSPEC INC

3. CHEMIMAGE CORPORATION

4. CORNING INC

5. CUBERT GMBH

6. HEADWALL PHOTONICS INC

7. HINALEA IMAGING (TRUTAG TECHNOLOGIES)

8. HYPERMED IMAGING INC

9. NORSK ELEKTRO OPTIKK AS

10. RAYTHEON COMPANY

11. RESONON INC

12. SPECIM SPECTRAL IMAGING LTD

13. SURFACE OPTICS CORPORATION

14. XIMEA



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982292/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

