Hysterometers are used to measure uterine depth and the distance between the uterine fundus and the cervical os. Technavio's hysterometers market analysis considers sales from both disposable hysterometers and reusable hysterometers. Our analysis also considers the sales of hysterometers in Europe, North America, Asia, and the rest of the world (ROW). In 2018, the disposable hysterometers segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the wide availability and benefits will play a significant role in the disposable hysterometers segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hysterometers market report looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of gynecological diseases, growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs, and the increase in healthcare expenditure. However, complications associated with the use of hysterometers and related applications, availability of alternatives, and the lack of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the global hysterometers market size over the forecast period.



IUDs eliminates the stress associated with unwanted pregnancies without hampering women's fertility. The use of IUDs as a contraceptive method is increasing due to its simple removal process. Hence, women can start planning their families soon after the device is removed. Several governments and non-profit organizations across the world are also promoting the use of IUDs by educating family planning and birth control measures among people. Hysterometers play a significant role in the insertion of IUDs. The growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs will increase the demand for hysterometers and drive the growth of the global hysterometers market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico have several untapped markets that provide significant growth opportunities for players in the healthcare industry. The growing population in these countries, coupled with changing lifestyle patterns has increased the prevalence of several diseases. The number of gynecology diseases is also increasing in these countries. The availability of medical insurances for the middle-class population in emerging markets has increased the use of medical products and services. The growing investments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies will increase the demand for medical devices, including hysterometers. This is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth.



With the presence of several players, the global hysterometers market is fairly fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hysterometers manufacturers, that include Novomed Group, Prince Medical SAS, Ri.Mos. Srl, Surtex Instruments Ltd., TG Eakin Ltd., and The Cooper Co. Inc.



Also, the hysterometers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



