NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global identity analytics market is anticipated to elevate with a 25.46% CAGR during the estimated period 2019-2027. The market is expected to generate a revenue of $2.21 billion by the end of 2027. The rising security concerns due to growing identity threats and the related cost is surging the demand for an identity analytics solution, thereby driving the growth of identity analytics market on a global scale.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804606/?utm_source=PRN



MARKET INSIGHTS

The business organizations are implementing the identity analytics solutions in order to improve their Identity Access Management (IAM) systems.The enterprises are implementing the identity analytics solution to manage security administration requirements of all users along with the implementation of portal and personalization purpose, among others.



Thus, the growing use of identity analytics for various business facilitations drives the market growth globally.Also, the growing security concerns because of rising cyber-attacks further stress on the requirement of identity analytics solutions.



These factors accompanied by other elements are propelling the growth of the global identity analytics market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On the basis of geography, the global identity analytics market is studied over few regions namely Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World region that includes remaining countries from Latin America and Middle East & Africa.The North America region is one of the most significant contributors to the global market.



The changing trend of governance regulations and compliance of organizations to adhere to these regulations in the region is driving the identity analytics market of North America.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The North America identity analytics market has the presence of many companies which follow key corporate strategies to maintain a strong position in the market. The dominant firms focus on strategies like mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, new product launch, partnerships, and others to gain a competitive edge over each other.



Companies mentioned

1. ANOMALIX INC

2. BRAINWAVE GRC

3. CENTRIFY

4. CONFLUXSYS

5. EVIDIAN

6. GURUCUL

7. HAPPIEST MINDS

8. HITACHI ID SYSTEMS

9. ID ANALYTICS (SYMANTEC)

10. IDAX SOFTWARE

11. LOGRHYTHM, INC

12. NETIQ (MICROFOCUS)

13. NETOWL

14. NEXIS GMBH

15. NOVETTA

16. OKTA, INC

17. ONE IDENTITY LLC

18. SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES

19. THREATMETRIX

20. VERINT SYSTEMS



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804606/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

