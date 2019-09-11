NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The global Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The increasing need for solutions that could reduce the physical footprint of the data center and accommodate high-density operations at the same time has bolstered the demand for immersion cooling.

- The recent surge in data center construction activity majorly targeted to serve high traffic zones with minimum latency has forced data center operators to expand beyond a suitable environment to complex urban facilities.

- Increasing carbon footprint of the data center industry is another major issue leading to increased adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies, such as immersion cooling. As of 2018, it is estimated that the carbon footprint of data centers has exceeded the levels of the global aviation industry.

- Owing to the increasing demand from this technology, companies, such as Supermicro and Fujitsu, have been offering several server-lines that are ready for immersion cooling. Moreover, several hardware manufacturers are rolling out firmware and/or BIOS updates to let the servers know that fans are not required in immersion-cooling-based installations, indicating the industry's readiness to shift to hardware cooling technologies.



Scope of the Report

Immersion cooling involves immersing of IT hardware such as memory, drives, and CPUs directly into non-conductive dielectric liquids which act as coolants for cooling the system. The heat generated from these systems is directly transferred to coolants, thereby reducing the need for active cooling components such as heat sinks, fans, and interface materials which are commonly used for air cooling.



Key Market Trends

Two-phase Immersion Cooling to Hold Major Share



- Mineral oils are preferred by end users looking for a low-cost, energy-efficient cooling solution. Cooling through mineral oil needs less energy, as it retains heat 1,000 times better than air, and is a great thermal insulator, which allows the equipment to operate well while being submerged.

- Also, mineral-oil-based coolants are cheaper, when compared to engineered or synthetic fluids. For example, mineral oil costs just over USD 10 per gallon, while synthetic fluids, such as 3M Novec 1230 produced by 3M Co., cost over USD 70 per gallon. Also, when compared to air and water medium, mineral oil has a better heat capacity and power efficiency.

- As mineral oil is produced as a primary by-product while converting crude oil into gasoline, there are several established vendors that already serve the cosmetics and industrial sector from where companies could source the product and modify it for their use. However, in the case of synthetic liquids and other substitutes, 3M enjoys a major market share. All the major operators and immersion cooling technologies, including Allied Control Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, ExaSclar Inc., and LiquidMips, use coolants provided by 3M.



North America to Hold Dominant Share



- North America is estimated to dominate the global data center liquid immersion cooling market during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region along with the rise in popularity of this technology, especially in the U.S.

- In the United States, the demand and rate of adoption for cloud-based computing are rapidly increasing, owing to which, data centers are ascending in the country, thereby, propelling the utilization of immersion cooling systems.

- The United States is home to many tech giants, such as Facebook and Apple, wherein, the volume of Big Data is tremendously increasing; moreover, companies are laying new strategies to ascend a number of data centers.

- In June 2017, Facebook announced to lay a 200-mile cable to the new data centers in Mexico, which are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, a few states of the United States are offering tax incentives, specifically to data centers. For instance, Florida approved use and sales tax exemption for every new data center built in the state, which is expected to present a positive impact on the US market growth.

- Companies are rigorously investing in data centers to meet the growing demand from respective operations. For instance, the rising demand for cognitive capabilities in the United States has led IBM Corporation to build four new cloud data centers in the country. This is likely to encourage the utilization of immersion cooling technology in these data centers, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The market studied is moderately competitive. The companies in the market are continuously developing new cooling solutions with capabilities to cool highly dense storage components. They also invest in R&D activities to create alternative solutions that further support developments in the market. In terms of the data center market scenario, there is a considerable number of merger and acquisition activities taking place globally, which is expected to boost the capabilities of several players to invest in advanced cooling infrastructure.



Major market players, such as Equinix, Digital Realty, NTT, etc., continue to strengthen their market positions as leaders, investing largely into several high-demand zones in the North American, Asia-Pacific, and European markets. For example, consider the case of Singapore. As of January 2019, the country has received considerable investments from Digital Realty Trust and Equinix, some of the largest players in the global market.



- March 2019: GRC has announced that it is working with TechData, a multinational distributor of technology products and services, to provide support and warranties for worldwide customers, using GRC's immersion cooling systems. The partnership enables customers in over 100 countries served by TechData to have access to technical capabilities of GRC's immersion cooling solutions.



