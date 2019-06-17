NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Immune thrombocytopenia is common among young women, and its risk is higher in people with diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, HIV, hepatitis, lupus, and antiphospholipid syndrome. The prevalence of these diseases is high across the world. For instance, in 2016, over a million people in the US were diagnosed with HIV infection, and nearly 1% of the adults in the US had Hepatitis C. The growing incidences of such risk factors will increase the prevalence of immune thrombocytopenia. This will increase the demand for treatment options, thereby driving the growth of the global immune thrombocytopenia market size at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5784018/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Expected approvals for late-stage pipeline molecules



The market is witnessing accelerated growth in the number of molecules in the pipeline for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia. At present, there are over 5 therapeutics to treat immune thrombocytopenia. These drugs are in the late stages of development and are slated to receive marketing approvals during the forecast period.



Availability of substitutes



The side effects associated with the available drugs for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia are forcing healthcare practitioners to adopt alternative treatment options such as platelet transfusion and surgery. These treatment options have higher efficacies when compared to the available drugs. This is expected to pose a challenge to the growth of the global immune thrombocytopenia market size.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the immune thrombocytopenia market size during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with several players occupying the market share. Companies such as Amgen Inc. and CSL Ltd. Have intensified the competition. Factors such as the high prevalence of associated risk factors for immune thrombocytopenia and the expected approvals of late-stage pipeline molecules will provide significant growth opportunities for immune thrombocytopenia drug manufacturers. Amgen Inc., CSL Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5784018/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

