The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in IHC, and the availability of reimbursement for IHC tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high degree of consolidation is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period



By antibodies type, the primary antibodies accounted for the fasted growing antibody segment of the IHC market

The antibodies segment includes primary antibodies and secondary antibodies.The primary antibodies segment accounted for the fastest growing IHC antibodymarket.



Factors such as improved approval rate for therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities, increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy, and increased R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, the mandatory use of primary antibodies in IHC protocols and their extensive application in diverse diagnostic and research areas have resulted in continuous demand for these antibodies.



By equipment type, the slide-staining systems segment accounted for the largest share of the IHC equipement market

Based on equipment type, the IHC equipment segment is further divided into slide-staining systems, tissue processing systems, slide scanners, and other equipment (automated cover slippers, microtomes, paraffin dispensers, tissue microarrays, and slide labelers).The slide-staining systems accounted for the largest share of IHC market, by equipment.



Development of high-throughput staining systems is one of the major factor driving market growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the IHC market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the large population in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan; rising prevalence of chronic diseases; rising demand for quality medical care; and the increasing healthcare spending are expected to boost the IHC market in the Asia Pacific.



North America: the largest share of the IHC market

North America accounted for the largest share of the IHC market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the to the presence of major players operating in the IHC market in the US, rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of companion diagnostic assay kits.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs- 20%, Managers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%



The IHC market is dominated by a few globally established players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), Bio SB, Inc. (US), Diagnostic BioSystems (US), BioGenex (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Biocare Medical, LLC. (US), Miltenyi Biotec (US), CANDOR Bioscience GmbH (Germany), EagleBio (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Enzo Biochem Inc. (US), BioVision, Inc. (US), Elabscience, Inc. (China), Amos Scientific Pty Ltd. (Australia), Bio-Techne (US), and Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance CO., LTD. (China)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the IHC market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (antibodies, equipment, kits, and reagents), application (diagnostics, research, and forensic), and end user (hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the IHC market



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the IHC market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



