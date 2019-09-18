NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global In-app Advertising Market size is expected to reach $220 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 18.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815663/?utm_source=PRN

In today's internet-driven marketing, In-app advertising has become prominent and a preferred mode of promotion. In-app advertising is done through various modes including banner advertisements, video advertisements, and interstitials. These are used for promoting several brands and products. Nowadays, advertisers leverage in-app Private Marketplaces (PMPs) for improving campaign return-on-investment (ROI) and offer protection against fraudulent methods.



In-app advertising offers companies sophisticated data tracking and audience targeting features. It further enables marketers to reach customers with accuracy, being an effective medium to capture the consumers' attention. Also, advertisers can connect geo-location data for ensuring that they can reach users at the right place and time. Several smartphone users tend to spend a huge amount of their routing in using applications for messaging, voice/video calling, ticket booking, and gaming. Application-based advertising can be integrated easily with such applications to reach prospective customers.



Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Banner Ads, Rich Media Ads, Interstitial Ads, Video Ads and Others. Banner ads segment was dominant in the market. Nevertheless, the interstitial ads segment shows a strong potential to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Interstitial ads or full-screen ads consist of a video, image, or text that is shown during transitions in a mobile application. These ads are streamlined with pauses or breaks in the content, due to which, they become less intrusive and provide a more immersive experience. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Messaging, Entertainment, Online Shopping, Gaming, Payments & Ticketing and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Facebook, Inc., Twitter, Inc., Apple, Inc., Google, Inc., The Rubicon Project, Inc., InMobi Pte Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Tapjoy, Inc. and Chartboost, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Verizon Communications, Inc. are some of the forerunners in the In-App Advertising Market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Platform



• Android



• iOS



• Others



By Type



• Banner Ads



• Rich Media Ads



• Interstitial Ads



• Video Ads



• Others



By Application



• Messaging



• Entertainment



• Online Shopping



• Gaming



• Payments and Ticketing



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Facebook, Inc.



• Twitter, Inc.



• Apple, Inc.



• Google, Inc.



• The Rubicon Project, Inc.



• InMobi Pte Ltd.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Verizon Communications, Inc.



• Tapjoy, Inc.



• Chartboost, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815663/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

