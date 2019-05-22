The Global In-ear Monitoring Systems Market is Expected to Reach Around $981 Million During the Forecast period 2018-2024 - Market Research by Arizton
CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global in-ear monitoring system market is expected to reach $981 million during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018–2024 - Market Research by Arizton.
Key Highlights offered in the Report:
- With increasing innovationsin earphones and headphones devices, the in-ear monitoring market is expected to offerincremental revenue opportunities of close to $229 million during the forecast period.
- Leveraging industry events and trade shows for extending brand messages to the target audience is a key booster for vendors in the market.
- Strategic partnerships with artists and audiologists can conveniently help brands lift their image while garnering considerable attention worldwide
- Since, the market remains cost-centric, adapting to deliver customized solutions or rental facilities can do well for the brand in the longer-run
- As the count of Millennials attending live music events shoots up by 12% in just 3 years, the live music market is set to experience substantial growth, thereby facilitating adoption and demand for in-ear monitoring systems
- The US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, South Korea, and Brazil are likely to remain key countries for vendors for strategic expansions and business opportunities in the near future.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018–2024
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, restraints, and growth drivers
- Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by market by product, application, distribution type, and geography.
- Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 20 prominent players
In-ear Monitoring System Market: Segmentation
The market research report includes a detailed market segmentation by products,applications, distribution types, and geography.
- The online distribution channel has provided high momentum to In-ear monitoring systems and solutions. It is expected to gain popularity due to the increasing penetration of the internet and compatible pricing. Online sales are set to increase by over 10% YOY during the forecast period. Amazon, eBay, SoundBroker.com, Americanmusical.com, Organgeaudio.co.uk, Alibaba, and AliExpress are some of the prominent online portals offering a wide range of products.
- Wireless in-ear monitoring devices are witnessing high demand. They are widely used during live performances and in recording studios. Vendors are actively involved in developing innovative products for a diverse range of end-user applications.
Market Segmentation by Product
- Wired
- Wireless
Market Segmentation by Application
- Studio and Broadcasting
- Live Events and Performances
- Large Venues
- Others
Market Segmentation byDistribution
- Online
- Retail
In-ear Monitoring System Market: Dynamics
Factors such as connectivity, signal transmission, expansion of global music business are driving the global in-ear monitoring systems market. The increasing partnership with musicians and audiologist will boost revenues in the in-ear monitoring systems market.
Key Drivers and Trends fuelling Market Growth
- Increased Adoption inWorship Places
- Partnerships and Collaborations with musicians and audiologists
- Increased Innovations for Wide End-user Applications
In-ear Monitoring System Market-Geography
The penetration of networked audio technology in the US is growing, and a majority of concerts and music festivals organizers are using this technology. Further, the growingdemand for concerts and music recordings, increasing live music shows and activities, andthe growing retailexpansion have holistically boosted the in-ear monitoring systemmarket.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Russia
- Benelux
- Scandinavia
- APAC
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- South Arica
- Maghreb
Market Size and Forecast |2018–2024
- Revenue
- Unit Shipment
- Application
- Product Type
- Key Countries
Profile of Leading Vendors
- Shure ANT (Advanced Native Technologies)
- Business Overview
- Major Product Offerings
- Key Strategies
- Key Strengths
- Key Opportunities
- Sennheiser
- HARMAN International (Samsung)
- Audio-Technica
Other prominent vendors are Nady Systems, Pyle Pro, Hear Technologies, Peavey Electronics, Prodipe, JTS Professional, Audio2000's, EnpingSange Electronic (Baomic), Shenzhen Anleon Electronic, SOYO Technology, Takstar, Wisycom USA, CAD Audio, MIPRO, Listen Technologies, Gear4music, TOA corporation, ANT (Advanced Native Technologies), The t.bone, and LD Systems.
Explore our Consumer Goods & Retail Technology profile to know more about the industry.
