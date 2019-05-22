The Global In-ear Monitoring Systems Market is Expected to Reach Around $981 Million During the Forecast period 2018-2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, the global in-ear monitoring system market is expected to reach $981 million during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018–2024 - Market Research by Arizton.

Key Highlights offered in the Report:

With increasing innovationsin earphones and headphones devices, the in-ear monitoring market is expected to offerincremental revenue opportunities of close to $229 million during the forecast period. Leveraging industry events and trade shows for extending brand messages to the target audience is a key booster for vendors in the market. Strategic partnerships with artists and audiologists can conveniently help brands lift their image while garnering considerable attention worldwide Since, the market remains cost-centric, adapting to deliver customized solutions or rental facilities can do well for the brand in the longer-run As the count of Millennials attending live music events shoots up by 12% in just 3 years, the live music market is set to experience substantial growth, thereby facilitating adoption and demand for in-ear monitoring systems The US, Japan , Germany , the UK, France , South Korea , and Brazil are likely to remain key countries for vendors for strategic expansions and business opportunities in the near future.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018–2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, restraints, and growth drivers

Market Segmentation –A detailed analysis by market by product, application, distribution type, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 20 prominent players

In-ear Monitoring System Market: Segmentation

The market research report includes a detailed market segmentation by products,applications, distribution types, and geography.

The online distribution channel has provided high momentum to In-ear monitoring systems and solutions. It is expected to gain popularity due to the increasing penetration of the internet and compatible pricing. Online sales are set to increase by over 10% YOY during the forecast period. Amazon, eBay, SoundBroker.com, Americanmusical.com, Organgeaudio.co.uk, Alibaba, and AliExpress are some of the prominent online portals offering a wide range of products.

Wireless in-ear monitoring devices are witnessing high demand. They are widely used during live performances and in recording studios. Vendors are actively involved in developing innovative products for a diverse range of end-user applications.

Market Segmentation by Product

Wired

Wireless

Market Segmentation by Application

Studio and Broadcasting

Live Events and Performances

Large Venues

Others

Market Segmentation byDistribution

Online

Retail

In-ear Monitoring System Market: Dynamics

Factors such as connectivity, signal transmission, expansion of global music business are driving the global in-ear monitoring systems market. The increasing partnership with musicians and audiologist will boost revenues in the in-ear monitoring systems market.

Key Drivers and Trends fuelling Market Growth

Increased Adoption inWorship Places

Partnerships and Collaborations with musicians and audiologists

Increased Innovations for Wide End-user Applications

In-ear Monitoring System Market-Geography

The penetration of networked audio technology in the US is growing, and a majority of concerts and music festivals organizers are using this technology. Further, the growingdemand for concerts and music recordings, increasing live music shows and activities, andthe growing retailexpansion have holistically boosted the in-ear monitoring systemmarket.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Russia



Benelux



Scandinavia

APAC

Japan



China



South Korea



Australia



India



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

Saudi Arabia



South Arica



Maghreb

Market Size and Forecast |2018–2024

Revenue

Unit Shipment

Application

Product Type

Key Countries

Profile of Leading Vendors

Shure ANT (Advanced Native Technologies)

Business Overview



Major Product Offerings



Key Strategies



Key Strengths



Key Opportunities

Sennheiser

HARMAN International (Samsung)

Audio-Technica

Other prominent vendors are Nady Systems, Pyle Pro, Hear Technologies, Peavey Electronics, Prodipe, JTS Professional, Audio2000's, EnpingSange Electronic (Baomic), Shenzhen Anleon Electronic, SOYO Technology, Takstar, Wisycom USA, CAD Audio, MIPRO, Listen Technologies, Gear4music, TOA corporation, ANT (Advanced Native Technologies), The t.bone, and LD Systems.

Explore our Consumer Goods & Retail Technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read Some of the Top-selling Reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is a premium and innovation-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

