The Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market is expected to grow by USD 346.61 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020



Global In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global in situ hybridization (ISH) market and it is poised to grow by USD 346.61 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global in situ hybridization (ISH) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for companion diagnostic tests. In addition, national initiatives across the globe spurring molecular research activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the global in situ hybridization (ISH) market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global in situ hybridization (ISH) market is segmented as below:

Technology

• Fish

• Cish



End-User

• Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories

• Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global in situ hybridization (ISH) market growth

This study identifies national initiatives across the globe spurring molecular research activities as the prime reasons driving the global in situ hybridization (ISH) market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global in situ hybridization (ISH) market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global in situ hybridization (ISH) market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, NeoGenomics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen NV and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



