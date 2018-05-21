NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (FISH, CISH), By Type (DNA, RNA) By Product (Instruments, Probes & Kits), By Application, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global in situ hybridization (ISH) market size is expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for molecular diagnostic tools in clinical research and diagnosis is anticipated to fuel demand for ISH in the coming years. Real-time and automated diagnostic kits for accurate and rapid diagnosis of cytogenetic modifications is boosting the growth prospects of the market.



Market penetration of Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) probe in cancer diagnostics is the highest in the current scenario, which is contributing to its largest revenue share.Increasing R&D pertaining to the application of ISH in genetic diseases and testing of infectious diseases is expected to drive the market in the near future.



For instance, in 2016, Oxford Gene Technology expanded its portfolio of Cytocell Aquarius FISH probes for pathology.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• FISH held the dominant share in terms of revenue as of 2016 owing to increase in its application in molecular diagnostics

• The DNA probes segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to extensive usage in clinical research and diagnosis

• RNA probes are expected to witness lucrative CAGR in the coming years due to advantages associated with their use such as increased stability and low cost

• ISH services are anticipated to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing to increase in demand for outsourcing of molecular biology services by researchers and pathologists

• At present, the adoption of ISH in cancer diagnostics held the dominant revenue share due to widespread application of ISH probe technology in cancer research and diagnosis

• Contract research organizations are expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand for molecular and cytogenetic services in clinical studies

• Research and diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest revenue share as these systems are most commonly used in diagnosis and research studies for the detection of chromosomal abnormalities in various disease conditions

• North America held a majority share of the revenue due to presence of well-established diagnostic companies, coupled with high adoption of molecular diagnostic tools by researchers in this region

• Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth owing to increase in investments by governments to support the growth of the biotechnology sector

• The market is facing extensive competition as there are a large number of players offering ISH probe technology for various applications.



